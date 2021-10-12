New COVID-19 cases drop to 10-week low in Forsyth

"While we are optimistic about new developments and encouraged by the latest data, we're not out of this just yet.

"We can't be complacent, particularly those individuals who are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19."

Merck COVID-19 pill

Priest discussed the Merck pill that, if approved by U.S. health regulators, could be used to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

The FDA has been asked to review the safety and effectiveness of the drug, molnupiravir.

The Associated Press reported that "an antiviral pill that people could take at home to reduce their symptoms and speed recovery could prove groundbreaking," as well as potentially contribute to lowering the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

"It can be another tool for getting this virus under control. Hopefully, this could be a real breakthrough," Priest said.

But he warned against seeing the new drug as a reason to skip vaccination.

"... It is always better to prevent illness than to treat it once you have it, so we would hope folks would not forgo immunization or vaccination for COVID because they think, 'Oh, they can just give me the pill.'

