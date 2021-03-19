New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth on uptick; county health department to open 230 more appointments Saturday

Forsyth County had a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the eighth consecutive day, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.
Forsyth had 60 new cases, the most since 77 were reported on Sunday.
Still, the number of new cases reported daily has remained below 100 for 18 consecutive days.
The county Department of Public Health will open another 230 vaccination appointments online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. The doses will be administered Monday.
The appointments are for individuals eligible in Groups One through Four.
The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported for February, there have been 12 so far in March.
Altogether, there have been 357 COVID-19 related deaths and 32,827 cases of the virus in the county.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that the increase in COVID-19 variants, though not as much in North Carolina, “might explain the stagnation in our case decline.”
“We don’t have a lot of variants in North Carolina, and we’d like to keep it that way.
“The concern is always there, and if people let down their guard, it could be more of a problem.”
As of March 13, there were 31,253 county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.1% of the 32,522 cases at that time.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 852,732 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.2% of the 886,218 cases at that time.
Statewide
DHHS reported 1,915 new cases Friday, compared with 2,004 on Thursday, 1,999 on Wednesday and 1,093 on Tuesday.
The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 893,229.
There were 22 COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday for an overall total of 11,805.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 970, down 25 from Thursday.
Friday's count is the lowest daily hospitalization count statewide since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 210 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, down 13 from Thursday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 19 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 4% based on 45,368 tests conducted Wednesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 2.9% out of about 1,700 tests conducted Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
As of noon Friday, at least 127,234 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 74,459 adults receiving the first dose, or about 19.5% of county residents, and 52,975 receiving both doses, or 13.8% of the county’s population.
On Friday, Yadkin County health officials opened up appointments for first doses scheduled for between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 27.
DHHS has said individuals are not required to get the vaccine in their home county or in North Carolina.
Health officials said they will provide 585 first doses of Pfizer on Thursday and another 585 doses on Pfizer on March 27. Individuals will be scheduled for their second appointment during their first vaccination.
Nearly 20% of Yadkin's population has been at least partially been vaccinated.
"We want to make sure that all Yadkin County citizens are aware that we have the vaccine and can get those who want it scheduled," county manager Lisa Hughes said.
Vaccinations are taking place at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former community hospital site.
Individuals are asked to call (336) 849‐7950 to schedule an appointment. The public health department's business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Statewide, 3.54 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.51 million by medical providers and 232,876 in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.19 million and 1.32 million, respectively, as of Friday. There also have been 79,746 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 26.8% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 17.1% both doses.
336-727-7376