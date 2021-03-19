New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth on uptick; county health department to open 230 more appointments Saturday

The 17-county Triad region reported 210 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, down 13 from Thursday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 19 weeks.

The positive test rate statewide was at 4% based on 45,368 tests conducted Wednesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 2.9% out of about 1,700 tests conducted Wednesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

As of noon Friday, at least 127,234 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 74,459 adults receiving the first dose, or about 19.5% of county residents, and 52,975 receiving both doses, or 13.8% of the county’s population.

On Friday, Yadkin County health officials opened up appointments for first doses scheduled for between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 27.

DHHS has said individuals are not required to get the vaccine in their home county or in North Carolina.