New COVID-19 cases in NC exceed 1,000 for second consecutive day. Forsyth continues to buck trend

New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continued to increase slightly at elevated levels, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.

There were 1,023 new cases reported statewide — the most since 1,187 were reported May 20.

The latest daily case count follows 1,020 reported for Wednesday and 995 for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County continued to report low numbers of new cases, with 19 reported Friday and no additional COVID-19 deaths.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since mid-March 2020, North Carolina has had 1.02 million COVID-19 cases and 13,523 COVID-19 related deaths, with the number of deaths up four from Thursday’s report.

North Carolina public-health officials are concerned that the recent uptick in cases may be because of the delta variant, which has been classified as a “variant of concern” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The delta variant spreads faster than other strains of COVID-19 and could pose an increased risk of hospitalization.