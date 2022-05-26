New COVID-19 cases jump 26% in Forsyth; one additional related death

Forsyth County continues to experience a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases, but with just one additional related death.

The county had a 25.8% jump in weekly cases to 1,073, according to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update Wednesday.

That was on top of a 19% increase for the week that ended May 14.

Weekly cases have risen by nearly threefold from 372 for the week that ended April 23.

Forsyth has had 824 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

In all, Forsyth has been reported with 96,371 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined

Worth monitoring

The ongoing uptick in COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, the Triad and statewide is worth monitoring, but not overreacting to, according to local infectious diseases experts.

Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health Inc., has said the current “mini-wave” of the BA.2 omicron subvariant could produce a small wave of new cases before summer, when cases are projected to decline again.

“That does give everyone reason to pause, and it is hard right now to pin down what could happen,” Priest said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, stressed that daily and weekly DHHS case counts don’t include home testing results.

Those positive results are not required to be reported to county health departments.

“The actual numbers could be higher” than what DHHS is reporting, Ohl said. “But I still think we’re in a comfortable range.”

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks rose from nine to 10, according to the DHHS update.

By comparisons, there were 28 outbreaks as recently as early March.

The outbreak at Magnolia Creek Assisted Living has expanded from 10 to 12 residents and from four to seven staff.

Memory Care of the Triad has gone from one to four residents, while staying the same with one staff.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks rose by six to 135, and infected residents increased by 15 to 568.

Outbreaks of more than 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 55 staff members and 30 residents infected. There was an increase of two staff.

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., unchanged at 64 staff and eight residents.

Meanwhile, Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem was removed from the outbreak list with one resident and one staff.

Statewide

There were 26,563 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending May 21, compared with 23,021 for the week ending May 14, 17,092 for the week ending May 7 and 12,508 for the week ending April 30.

The total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 2.74 million.

There were 17 more deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 24,644.

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant made up 87.7% of North Carolina cases for the period of April 24-May 7, along with the BA.2 12.1 subvariant being 11.5%.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 636, compared with 524 and 431 the previous two reports.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 574 last week, up 103 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 124 COVID-19 patients, up 29 from the previous week.

Kody Kinsley, North Carolina’s health secretary, said in March that the state would begin placing more emphasis on measures including wastewater surveillance. Officials also continue to monitor hospital admissions and new variants.

“COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms,” DHHS said in announcing the shift.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 19 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s up from 13.7 million the previous week.

