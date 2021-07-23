New COVID-19 cases near 2,000 in NC, a level not seen since early April

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth update

Since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, 37,415 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus and 429 have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Forsyth has had 371 new cases so far in July.

DHHS most recently reported a 3.7% positive test rate for Forsyth based on 700 tests conducted Wednesday.

After the statewide positive test rate hit a three-month high of 7.9% on Wednesday, it dropped to 6.7% in Friday’s report.

The 17-county Triad region, as defined by DHHS, had 152 COVID-19 related hospitalizations as of noon Friday.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that "our cases are going up here, too, and in the counties around us, they are going up a little faster."

"Our local hospitals are having increased hospitalizations. Numbers are still low overall, but they are all in unvaccinated people.

"That attests that these are good vaccines," Ohl said.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday the Triad “is well on its way for the delta variant being the variant we see in COVID cases.”