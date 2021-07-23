New COVID-19 cases near 2,000 in NC, a level not seen since early April

North Carolina saw a 3½-month high in the number of new COVID-19 cases, with 1,998 reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services Friday.
The state also is experiencing another sharp increase in North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 related symptoms. There were 817 reported Friday, a two-month high.
Forsyth County listed 38 new cases and no additional COVID-19-related deaths in Friday's report.
Since the pandemic began, North Carolina has had 1.03 million COVID-19 cases and 13,570 COVID-19-related deaths, with the number of deaths up eight since Thursday’s report.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have added a sense of urgency this week in their messages prompting unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
That includes young people ages 12 to 17. Just 25% to 30% of North Carolinians in that age group have been fully vaccinated statewide.
Cohen cited a 66% increase in new cases over the past seven days, or from 5,441 to 9,053, and said that hospitalizations statewide have doubled since July 9.
The last time the daily statewide case count was higher was 2,076 on April 3. The last time the state's COVID-19 hospitalization count was higher was 820 on May 18.
"Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying,” Cohen said in a statement.
"Don’t wait to vaccinate. If you haven’t gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces."
DHHS said more than 94% of recent North Carolina cases are in individuals who were not fully vaccinated, which puts them at higher risk for infection by the more contagious and potentially more dangerous Delta variant.
"Research has shown even people who had a mild case of COVID-19 may struggle with long-term effects, like shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog," Cohen said.
Cooper expressed concern about the spread of the delta variant and hinted he could take action to reinstate some social-gathering restrictions if the key COVID-19 numbers rise high enough.
“If the pandemic worsens, and additional action is necessary, we’ll take it,” Cooper said.
“We have made so much progress against this virus. Now is not the time to ignore it. Take it upon yourself to encourage others to get their shot.”
Forsyth update
Since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, 37,415 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus and 429 have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Forsyth has had 371 new cases so far in July.
DHHS most recently reported a 3.7% positive test rate for Forsyth based on 700 tests conducted Wednesday.
After the statewide positive test rate hit a three-month high of 7.9% on Wednesday, it dropped to 6.7% in Friday’s report.
The 17-county Triad region, as defined by DHHS, had 152 COVID-19 related hospitalizations as of noon Friday.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that "our cases are going up here, too, and in the counties around us, they are going up a little faster."
"Our local hospitals are having increased hospitalizations. Numbers are still low overall, but they are all in unvaccinated people.
"That attests that these are good vaccines," Ohl said.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday the Triad “is well on its way for the delta variant being the variant we see in COVID cases.”
Priest said it is concerning that the delta variant is not necessarily producing the same “classic” symptoms as the earlier version of COVID-19, in particular the temporary loss of taste and smell.
“Symptoms with delta tend to be a runny nose, sore throat, things that are less specific to COVID, and that’s going to present a real diagnostic challenge for clinicians as we head into the fall and the circulation of the flu and other respiratory viruses,” Priest said.
Vaccinations
On Thursday, the state reached 60% threshold for adult North Carolinians considered partially vaccinated, along with 57% listed as fully vaccinated.
As of noon Friday, 4.86 million adult North Carolinians were considered fully vaccinated.
About 4.5 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 356,834 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 54% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 84% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 179,087 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 47% of the county population, while 189,601 have had at least one dose, or 50%.
