New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continued on a downward trend last week, while there were no additional deaths disclosed, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

There were 264 cases listed for Forsyth, down from a revised 329 in the previous report.

The most recent time the weekly case count was lower was 259 for the week that ended Nov. 26.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

About 23%, or 62, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 125,590 confirmed cases and 969 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth, along with five other Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties, were reported last week back in the medium category for COVID-19 community spread, as measured by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Forsyth has been in the medium category five of the previous six reports, but was listed at low for the week that ended Feb. 25.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 60 in Forsyth, compared with 109 and 115 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 11.2, compared with 8.8 and 10.2 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.4% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.6% and 2.7% in the previous two weeks.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks was unchanged at the latest dashboard report.

Although the weekly count remains at its lowest weekly count since the COVID-19 subvariant outbreak began in April, it reflects two new outbreaks and two outbreaks declared as over.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 50, down 27 from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 36, down seven.

At least 14 long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness, including at least two in the latest report.

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said it is “important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

Current outbreaks of at least 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers are:

Willow Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 21 residents (down two from previous report) and eight staff (unchanged).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 19 staff and six residents (both unchanged).

The following long-term care facilities were removed from the dashboard: Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation (24 residents, including two deaths, and six staff); Clemmons Village II (three residents, including one death).

COVID-19 statewide

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 5,245, compared with a revised 7,481 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is the lowest since 4,936 for the week that ended April 9.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report, 1,192, or 22.3% were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.47 million.

There were 14 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 29 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,432.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 686, compared with 778 for the week that ended Feb. 25.

Hospitals in a 17-county version of the Triad region averaged 152 COVID-19 patients, down from 167 for the week that ended Feb. 18.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists seven active subvariants, unchanged from the previous report.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 80.3% of new cases from Feb. 12 to Feb. 25, along with 8,9% the BQ 1.1 subvariant.