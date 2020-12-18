New COVID-19 cases reach record high of 8,444 in NC. Forsyth reports 305 new cases, 1 additional death..

In Forsyth, there was an additional COVID-19 related death for an overall total of 197. There were seven deaths reported Thursday, the second highest total for the county.

DHHS reported yet another record high for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 2,824, up 13 from the previous record of 2,811 reported Wednesday.

The 17-county Triad region is at a record 829 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up eight from the previous high of 821 reported Wednesday.

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.

"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said last week.

Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.

The percentage of Forsyth's COVID-19 tests returning positive results tied a record high of 12.9% out of this about 1,750 tests on Wednesday. The positive rate also was 12.9% based on tests conducted Tuesday.

