New COVID-19 cases reach record high of 8,444 in NC. Forsyth reports 305 new cases, 1 additional death..

The latest surge of COVID-19 in North Carolina has produced another daily high. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that the state has 8,444 new cases.
The record daily total is 12% above the previous high of 7,540 reported Dec. 11. The overall statewide total is at 466,104.
The 8,444 cases represent a near doubling in daily cases from a month ago when there were 4,296 cases on Nov. 19.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
"I am very worried for our state. Everyone must act right now to protect each other," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement Friday.
"Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now."
Meanwhile, the daily case count in Forsyth County surpassed 300 for the fourth time during the pandemic — all since Dec. 9.
There were 305 cases reported Friday, trailing just 346 on Dec. 9 and 329 on Dec. 11. There also were 304 cases reported Dec. 13.
The statewide death total increased to 6,125 after an additional 60 were reported Friday. The daily high for deaths is 98, reported Wednesday, followed by 86, reported Thursday.
In Forsyth, there was an additional COVID-19 related death for an overall total of 197. There were seven deaths reported Thursday, the second highest total for the county.
DHHS reported yet another record high for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 2,824, up 13 from the previous record of 2,811 reported Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region is at a record 829 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up eight from the previous high of 821 reported Wednesday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said last week.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.
The percentage of Forsyth's COVID-19 tests returning positive results tied a record high of 12.9% out of this about 1,750 tests on Wednesday. The positive rate also was 12.9% based on tests conducted Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Friday, 81.1% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 have recovered, or 14,387 out of 17,734. There were 3,150 active cases in the county.
DHHS removed Moore Magnet Elementary School in Winston-Salem and Holmes Middle School in Rockingham County from its K-12 school outbreak list. Moore had six staff members and one student infected, while Holmes had nine staff and three students.
Social warnings
Experts say many of the cases are linked to people gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Cohen said those affected in the current COVID-19 surge are likely individuals who felt healthy when they attended a Thanksgiving gathering, but got exposed to someone who was sick.
“What I expect to see this week is people coming back COVID-positive, and I expect our numbers will continue to go up,” Cohen said. “We need to work exceptionally hard to get our numbers back down.”
Cohen recommended that anyone planning to attend a Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday gathering to get a COVID-19 test three to four days before the event, and then after the event.
Local free test sites can be found at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
"People who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with COVID-19, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings until they complete their isolation or quarantine period," Cohen said.
Cohen has been joined in the COVID-19 testing recommendations by Joshua Swift, the Forsyth public health director, and infectious disease experts Dr. David Priest at Novant Health Inc. and Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The doctors were among the first healthcare workers at their respective systems to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“We encourage everyone to keep their holiday gatherings within their household families or virtual," Swift said.
Priest said Friday that 50 Novant healthcare workers received the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, the first day it was available in the system. He projects several hundred workers systemwide will receive their first doses over the weekend.
Priest said his concern is that, since social and family holiday gatherings are already taking place, the Triad and the state may experience multiple COVID-19 surges by February.
"It would be a really big tragedy to have people get COVID, be hospitalized from COVID and, heaven forbid, die from it a few weeks before they are able to get a vaccine," Priest said.
Priest said Novant has expressed its concern to the Cooper administration about social gatherings involving maskless individuals and has encouraged enforcement of state and local mandates and restrictions.
"We are not ignoring the economic impact. We think it is incredibly important," Priest said, adding the system urges state and Congress to provide more relief aid to businesses.
"But we can't get to a normal economy if we don't end the pandemic," Priest said.
How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.
When the state’s April rate was released on May 22, the odds were high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depr…
What exactly does essential mean? It's a question business owners and government leaders had to struggle with in 2020.
Working from home may become one of the more prominent — and permanent — socioeconomic legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus accelerated a workforce trend years in the making.
Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith
Churches have had to find a "new formula of ministry."
No one appears to have a real feel for predicting when the COVID-19 pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.