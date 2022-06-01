New COVID-19 cases remain on rise in Forsyth, but at slower weekly pace

New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Forsyth County, but at a much lower rate of increase, according to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update Wednesday.

The county had a 4.3% uptick in weekly cases to 1,119, along with one additional COVID-related death.

That's compared with a 25.8% jump for the week that ended May 21 and a 19% hike for the week that ended May 14.

Forsyth has had 825 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020. In all, Forsyth has reported 97,564 COVID-19 cases since then.

Last week, the CDC moved Forsyth County from the low- to medium-risk category for community spread of COVID-19.

Forsyth had been in the low-spread category since March 10, following the peak of the omicron variant in February.

Worth monitoring

The ongoing uptick in COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, the Triad and statewide is worth monitoring, but not overreacting to, local experts have said recently.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said May 26 that while new cases are increasing, particularly in urban areas, it’s at a much slower pace than in previous waves.

“We’re seeing more cases because more people are out and about doing things, being more socially active,” Ohl said. “It’s a bit to be expected.”

Ohl has stressed that daily and weekly DHHS case counts don’t include home testing results. Those positive results are not required to be reported to county health departments.

“It doesn’t mean people shouldn’t take precautions," Ohl said, "You need to evaluate your own risk and take precautions accordingly, including having tests at home.”

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant made up 95% of North Carolina cases from May 8-21.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., has said the current “mini-wave” of a subvariant could produce a small wave of new cases before summer, when cases are projected to decline again.

“That does give everyone reason to pause, and it is hard right now to pin down what could happen,” Priest said.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks rose from 10 to 17 in the latest DHHS update.

By comparison, there were 28 outbreaks as recently as early March.

Most of the new outbreaks currently involve fewer than five residents and/or staff members.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks rose by 26 to 161, and infected residents increased by 16 to 84.

Outbreaks of more than 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 55 staff members and 30 residents infected. That's unchanged from last week.

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., unchanged at 64 staff and eight residents.

Statewide

There were 26,476 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending May 28, compared with 26,563 for the week ending May 21, and 23,021 for the week ending May 14.

North Carolina's total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 2.77 million.

There were 16 more deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 24,660.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 734, compared with 636 and 524 the previous two reports.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 657 last week, up 83 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 134 COVID-19 patients, up 10 from the previous week.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 26.5 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s up from 19.1 million the previous week.

