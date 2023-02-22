The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County remained on a slight decline last week with one additional confirmed related death reported, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

There were 428 cases listed for Forsyth, down from a revised 448 in the previous report.

The most recent time the weekly case count was lower was 417 for the week that ended Dec. 3.

About 24.8%, or 106, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 125,166 confirmed cases and 964 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

“People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s waning immunity from natural infection and vaccination,” Priest said.

Forsyth is listed in the medium category for COVID-19 community spread for a fifth consecutive week.

The latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Forsyth’s three key metrics still trending in a more positive direction.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

For the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, Yadkin County dropped from the high to medium category. Alleghany, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes counties also are in the medium category.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks decreased by two to 12 in the latest report.

Three outbreaks were declared as over by DHHS.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center involves 26 inmates, up one from the previous report.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 152, down 37 from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 73, down 33.

At least 14 long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness, including at least two in the latest report.

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said it is “important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

Current outbreaks of at least 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Trinity Glen, with 20 staff (up one from previous report) and 17 residents (unchanged).

Mill Creek Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 30 residents with one reported death, and three staff (both unchanged).

Willow Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 23 residents (unchanged) and eight staff (up one).

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 24 residents, including two deaths (unchanged), and six staff (up three).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 19 staff (up one) and six residents (unchanged).

Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with 18 residents with one reported death (unchanged), and seven staff (up one).

The following long-term care facilities were removed from the dashboard: Trinity Elms with 28 staff and 24 residents; The Ivy at Clemmons with 13 residents and six staff; and Brookstone of Clemmons with five staff.

COVID-19 statewide

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 9,091, compared with a revised 11,224 in the previous report. The latest weekly count is the lowest since 6,903 for the week that ended Nov. 26.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report, 2,138, or 23.5%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.46 million.

There were 18 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 34 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,346.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 760, compared with 822 for the week that ended Feb. 11.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 843 last week, down from 884 for the week that ended Feb. 11.

Hospitals in a 17-county version of the Triad region averaged 192 COVID-19 patients, up from 187 for the week that ended Feb. 11.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists 10 active subvariants.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 59% of new cases from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11, along with 27.2% the BQ 1.1 subvariant and 4.1% the BQ.1 subvariant.