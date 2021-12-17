New COVID-19 cases stabilizing at elevated levels in Forsyth; state health officials issue stark omicron warning

The new daily COVID-19 case count continues to stabilize at an elevated level in Forsyth County with 139 reported Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
No new deaths were listed for the county between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service has issued its starkest warning about the omicron variant, saying it "is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date in the coming months."
"We urge people to get vaccinated with a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as soon as possible, and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death."
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
The county has had at least 598 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020. The breakdown is 373 deaths in 2021, compared with 225 in 2020.
Overall, Forsyth has had a total of 56,244 cases. In recent weeks, Forsyth’s number of new cases has ranged in from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169, reported Dec. 2.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift expects the county daily case count to remain elevated through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
“In some ways, we’ve become numb to these COVID-19 numbers, but we can’t allow ourselves to be,” Swift said. “Out of the 135 new cases listed today, at the current (death) rate, one to two of those people will die from COVID-19, and it could be higher among the elderly and those with compromised health conditions.”
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Omicron presence
DHHS and federal health officials have said that early evidence suggests that Omicron is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.
However, it may be less severe than the delta variant in terms of leading to hospitalizations and deaths for those fully vaccinated.
"Data collected so far show more rapid waning of protection after the primary vaccination series than was seen with delta or other variants, although vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease," DHHS said.
"Health experts predict that once omicron is in a community, it will be nearly impossible to contain, making vaccines and boosters essential in protecting people from severe illness, the elderly, people living in long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions or who are immunosuppressed."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's outgoing health secretary, said Friday that "early data show boosters offer substantial protection from severe illness from omicron, showing that vaccines continue to be the best way to protect your health."
"This new variant is extremely contagious, and I am very worried about North Carolinians who have not been vaccinated yet. Don’t wait to vaccinate. It’s not too late to decide to get your shot."
Key masking metrics
With Friday’s report, Forsyth averaged 31.2 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period, while Guilford is at 25.3 per 100,000.
Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged 8.9% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15. By comparison, Guilford is at 7.4%.
What makes those totals important is that Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Cohen said Tuesday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has placed North Carolina back into the red zone for COVID-19 community spread, which contains a recommendation for wearing masks in most indoor public venues.
State and local health-care officials attribute the current surge primarily to Thanksgiving holiday gatherings and colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.
Cohen continued to recommend getting tested for COVID two to three days before traveling to a family or public gathering, and getting tested again once back home.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 3,980 new cases Friday, compared with 4,165 Thursday, 3,755 Wednesday and 1,932 Tuesday.
The last time the daily case count was higher than Thursday’s report was 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, the state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 22 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.59 million COVID-19 cases and 19,121 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,584 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide Friday, down 20 from Wednesday. Thursday’s total of 1,604 is the highest daily count since Oct. 22.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 410 COVID-19 patients, down 47 from Thursday.
The statewide positive test rate was 7.8%, up from 7.5% on Thursday. The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters, vaccinations
As of noon Friday, 2.08 million COVID-19 booster doses have been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.66 million with the two-dose regimen and 465,285 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Friday, 224,764 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 60%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
ICU bed capacity
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that all 99 of the local COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Novant Health Inc. and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Baptist, Novant and Cone have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge in COVID-19 cases.
The health care systems are experiencing low levels of available beds in intensive care units, another ripple effect from the surge of delta variant infections since early July.
An interactive map by the New York Times, updated to reflect adult ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 9, showed the Triad’s three main hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.
Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19-related illnesses.
Forsyth Medical Center had 97 patients with COVID-19 related illnesses. There were only four ICU beds available for a 97% ICU occupancy rate.
Baptist had 46 COVID-19 patients. There were 12 ICU beds available for an 88% ICU occupancy rate. Atrium affiliate High Point Medical Center has 18 patients and one available ICU bed for a 96% ICU occupancy rate.
Cone had 58 COVID-19 patients. There were 21 ICU beds available for an 80% ICU occupancy rate.
The average N.C. ICU occupancy rate is 83%, while the national average ICU occupancy rate is 79%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
