New COVID-19 cases stabilizing at elevated levels in Forsyth; state health officials issue stark omicron warning

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift expects the county daily case count to remain elevated through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.

“In some ways, we’ve become numb to these COVID-19 numbers, but we can’t allow ourselves to be,” Swift said. “Out of the 135 new cases listed today, at the current (death) rate, one to two of those people will die from COVID-19, and it could be higher among the elderly and those with compromised health conditions.”

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

Omicron presence

DHHS and federal health officials have said that early evidence suggests that Omicron is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.

However, it may be less severe than the delta variant in terms of leading to hospitalizations and deaths for those fully vaccinated.