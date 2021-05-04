New COVID-19 cases the lowest in a month for Forsyth, NC. Statewide, nearly half of adults at least partially vaccinated.

Forsyth County and North Carolina reported fewer new COVID-19 cases Tuesday than the county and state have seen in a month.
Forsyth reported 27 cases, the lowest daily count since 13 were reported on April 6.
The average daily case count in Forsyth has been at 67 over the past two weeks. That was up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
Overall, there have been 35,450 cases in Forsyth during the pandemic.
No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported, with the total remaining at 374.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 981 new cases statewide Tuesday — the lowest daily count since 870, also on April 6.
The statewide daily count has dropped for four consecutive days since 2,231 were reported Friday.
Nine additional deaths were reported statewide.
The statewide case total is 975,300 and the state has reported a total of 12,700 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,050 in Tuesday’s report, up 43 from Monday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 222 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, up 18 from Monday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 6.7% based on 19,336 tests performed Sunday. It has increased for five consecutive days since 4.4% on April 27.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 6% of about 450 tests performed Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
As of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, DHHS reports that 33.2% of Forsyth residents, or 127,033, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 29.1%, or 111,308, are considered as fully vaccinated.
Cohen said DHHS and county health departments gradually are shifting from mass-vaccination toward community events.
Another future option is providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.
For example, the Forsyth Department of Public Health stopped providing first doses Tuesday at its mass-vaccination clinic in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building. People who received a first dose at the fairgrounds will get the second dose there through May 24.
First-dose vaccinations from the department will begin Thursday at the Forsyth County Health Department, 799 Highland Ave.
The county’s vaccination clinic hours currently are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Novant Health Inc. offers walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, said Tuesday the system is considering reducing hours at the Hanes Mall site as it prepares to shift some vaccinations into physicians' offices.
Priest said that Novant has deferred for the second consecutive week new vaccine supplies from DHHS. Priest said Novant has about 40,000 doses on hand that can be stored for up to a few months.
Priest said Novant provided 500 doses through its mobile vaccination unit, which began offering community events last week.
Many of those vaccinated at the mobile events "had no intention" of getting vaccinated that day, but chose to do so "on the spot" after getting their questions answered, Priest said.
"They happened to run across these events in the course of their everyday lives," Priest said.
As of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, 49.7% of adult North Carolinians had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 42% are fully vaccinated.
There have been 7.33 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.87 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 3.2 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 260,207 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.
The federally supported COVID-19 mass-vaccination center at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro is offering the J&J vaccine along with the Pfizer vaccine.
Doses of both vaccines are available by appointment and on a walk-in and drive-up basis. Appointments can be made at www.GSOmassvax.org or by calling 888-675-4567.
The center is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The center plans to operate through May 27.
