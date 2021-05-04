New COVID-19 cases the lowest in a month for Forsyth, NC. Statewide, nearly half of adults at least partially vaccinated.

First-dose vaccinations from the department will begin Thursday at the Forsyth County Health Department, 799 Highland Ave.

The county’s vaccination clinic hours currently are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.

Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Novant Health Inc. offers walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, said Tuesday the system is considering reducing hours at the Hanes Mall site as it prepares to shift some vaccinations into physicians' offices.

Priest said that Novant has deferred for the second consecutive week new vaccine supplies from DHHS. Priest said Novant has about 40,000 doses on hand that can be stored for up to a few months.

Priest said Novant provided 500 doses through its mobile vaccination unit, which began offering community events last week.