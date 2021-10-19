New COVID-19 cases trend down again in Forsyth; one additional related death in county

The new daily case count of COVID-19 remained on a modest decline in Forsyth County while an additional related death was reported Tuesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Forsyth had 58 new cases between noon Monday and noon Tuesday. That follows on 66 cases reported Sunday.

That brings Forsyth’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 51,051 cases and 546 deaths.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

There have been 34 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far this month.

Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C., and the state have been among unvaccinated individuals, public and local hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths involved individuals who were immunocompromised or had co-morbidities.

About 32.5% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 179, have occurred since April 15.