New COVID-19 cases trend down again in Forsyth; one additional related death in county

The new daily case count of COVID-19 remained on a modest decline in Forsyth County while an additional related death was reported Tuesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Forsyth had 58 new cases between noon Monday and noon Tuesday. That follows on 66 cases reported Sunday.
That brings Forsyth’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 51,051 cases and 546 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
There have been 34 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far this month.
Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C., and the state have been among unvaccinated individuals, public and local hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths involved individuals who were immunocompromised or had co-morbidities.
About 32.5% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 179, have occurred since April 15.
“What we have seen throughout the pandemic is that whenever there has been an increase in cases, weeks later there has been an increase in deaths,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week.
Swift said that was the scenario in January and February, as well.
“Those daily cases may go down after reaching a peak, but folks with COVID still may be dealing with complications that could lead to death, particularly among the unvaccinated,” Swift said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that a main factor in community spread of COVID-19 is family clusters where multiple members are infected at the same time, particularly those under age 12 who are not eligible for vaccination.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported there were 1,374 new cases Monday — the lowest daily statewide since 871 on July 20.
There also were 1,599 cases reported for Sunday, 2,165 for Saturday and 3,182 for Friday.
There were 39 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Friday and noon Monday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.45 million COVID-19 cases and 17,575 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,896 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday, up 44 from Monday’s report.
Monday’s hospitalization count of 1,852 was the lowest since 1,820 on Aug. 6.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 400 COVID-19 patients, down 20 from Monday’s report.
North Carolina had 529 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, up seven from Monday’s report. There were 30 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Tuesday.
Statewide, 360 patients were on ventilators. The peak number of N.C. patients on ventilators came Sept. 12, with 701.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate is 7.6% based on 27,842 tests conducted Sunday. Friday’s positive rate of 5.6% was the lowest since July 17.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 7.4% over the past 14 days.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS said 66% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.32 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 428,913 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Tuesday, 227,108 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 212,059 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 55% fully vaccinated, Durham 64%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.
When measuring those ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated, Forsyth is at 67%, Guilford is 66%, Durham 76%, Wake 79% and Mecklenburg 68%.
