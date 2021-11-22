New COVID-19 daily case counts continue to fluctuate in Forsyth, N.C.

The ebb and flow of new COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend in Forsyth County and statewide.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there were 283 new cases in Forsyth from noon Friday to noon Monday, including 85 listed for Sunday.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.
Forsyth has had 53,452 cases of COVID-19 and 578 related deaths during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the statewide new daily counts ranged over the weekend from 1,383 on Sunday to 2,205 on Friday.
Thursday's case count of 121 represented a six-week high for Forsyth.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that the current uptick in Triad cases is coming off what he called “a sweet spot” of daily counts that likely ended last weekend.
Ohl said the current daily increases, what he called “a creep up,” should not reach the levels of when the delta variant surfaced locally and nationally in July and August.
“They’ll be mixed in with respiratory viruses and the flu, which will make it a tough respiratory viral season for the healthcare sector,” Ohl said.
City mask mandate
Mayor Allen Joines said in October he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate:
The city must have a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and the city must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Monday’s DHHS report, Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 6.8% over the past 14 days. That's up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
The new case count over the past week has averaged 23 per day per 100,000 individuals, as well as 20.1 over a two-week period.
The 20.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Forsyth and Guilford over a two-week period are significantly smaller than the 30 cases per 100,000 in some suburban and rural counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
With the increase in the positive test rate and the case count per 100,000 residents, Ohl said Thursday it’s now unlikely the Winston-Salem mask mandate will end before Thanksgiving.
Ohl said wearing a mask correctly, whether it’s mandated or not, will help the local community get through the respiratory viral season in better shape.
“We know there’s a lot of mask fatigue going on, and that’s not helping our numbers right now,” Ohl said.
Statewide update
On Monday, DHHS reported 1,383 for Sunday, compared with 1,984 on Saturday, 2,225 on Friday and 2,401 on Thursday.
By comparison, the Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 was the lowest since July 19.
There were 68 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Thursday and noon Monday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.52 million COVID-19 cases and 18,630 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,055 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Monday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 303 COVID-19 patients, up 21 from Thursday.
Meanwhile, the statewide positive test rate has increased each day from 4.7% on Wednesday to 6.3% on Sunday. The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
DHHS said 68% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.47 million with the two-dose regimen and 448,987 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
DHHS reported 57% of North Carolinians ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, along with 66% 12 and older and 68% among adults.
As of noon Monday, 217,348 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford was 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
About 69% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 77%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 70%.
