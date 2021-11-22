New COVID-19 daily case counts continue to fluctuate in Forsyth, N.C.

Ohl said the current daily increases, what he called “a creep up,” should not reach the levels of when the delta variant surfaced locally and nationally in July and August.

“They’ll be mixed in with respiratory viruses and the flu, which will make it a tough respiratory viral season for the healthcare sector,” Ohl said.

City mask mandate

Mayor Allen Joines said in October he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate:

The city must have a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and the city must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

As of Monday’s DHHS report, Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 6.8% over the past 14 days. That's up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.

The new case count over the past week has averaged 23 per day per 100,000 individuals, as well as 20.1 over a two-week period.

The 20.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Forsyth and Guilford over a two-week period are significantly smaller than the 30 cases per 100,000 in some suburban and rural counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.