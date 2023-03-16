New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County reached an 11-month low last week, while there was one additional death disclosed, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

There were 198 cases listed for Forsyth, down from a revised 277 in the previous report.

The most recent time the weekly case count was lower was 179 for the week that ended April 9.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

About 24.2%, or 48, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 125,788 confirmed cases and 970 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth, along with the entire state, is listed in the low category for COVID-19 community spread in the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Forsyth’s three key metrics continue to trend in a more positive direction.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 51 in Forsyth, compared with 60 and 109 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 8.6, compared with 11.2 and 8.8 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.3% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.4% and 2.6% in the previous two weeks.

DHHS reported that hospitals in a 17-county version of the Triad region averaged 127 COVID-19 patients, down from 152 for the week that ended March 4.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks was at nine in the latest dashboard report.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 86, up 36 from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 43, up seven.

At least 14 long-term care residents have died since last April from a COVID-related illness, including at least two in the latest report.

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said it is “important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

Current outbreaks of at least 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers are:

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 20 staff (up one) and 12 residents (up six)

* Willow Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 21 residents and eight staff (both unchanged).

* Homestead Hills, with 13 residents and seven staff.

COVID-19 statewide

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 4,104, compared with a revised 5,549 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is the lowest since 3,104 for the week that ended April 2.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report 905 or 22% were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.48 million.

There were 24 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 19 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,475.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 606, compared with 686 for the week that ended March 4.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists eight active subvariants, up one from the previous report.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 89% of new cases from Feb. 12 to Feb. 25, along with 6% the BQ 1.1 subvariant.