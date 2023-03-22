New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County remained at an 11-month low last week, while there was one additional death disclosed, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

There were 196 cases listed for Forsyth, down from a revised 199 in the previous report.

The most recent time the weekly case count was lower was 179 for the week that ended April 9.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

About 20.9%, or 41, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 125,979 confirmed cases and 971 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth, along with the entire state, is listed in the low category for COVID-19 community spread in the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Forsyth’s three key metrics were little changed last week.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 52 in Forsyth, compared with 51 and 60 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 8.8, compared with 8.6 and 11.2 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.6% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.3% and 2.4% in the previous two weeks.

DHHS reported that hospitals in a 17-county version of the Triad region averaged 127 COVID-19 patients, down from 152 for the week that ended March 4.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks has been reduced from nine to four in the latest dashboard report.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 43, down from 86 the previous report, while infected staff members are at four, down from 43.

At least 14 long-term care residents have died since last April from a COVID-related illness, including at least two in the latest report.

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said it is “important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

The only current outbreak of at least 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers is at Tranquility Care with 21 residents.

Removed from the outbreak dashboard are: Willow Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (21 residents, eight staff); Homestead Hills (13 residents, seven staff); Trinity Elms (three staff); Summerstone Health and Rehab Center (one resident, one staff).

Also removed is Old Vineyard Youth Services with two staff.

COVID-19 statewide

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 3,962, compared with a revised 4,218 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is the lowest since 3,104 for the week that ended April 2.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report 942, or 23.8%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.48 million.

There were 21 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 21 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,517.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 522, compared with 606 for the week that ended March 4.

For a 17-county version of the Triad, COVID-19 patients were at 124, down from 127.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists seven active subvariants, down one from the previous report.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 91.7% of new cases from Feb. 26 to March 11.