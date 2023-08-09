The three key COVID-19 measuring sticks — emergency department visits, hospital admissions and wastewater samples — remain on the rise in North Carolina as the new variant known as Eris is circulating.

For example, the wastewater monitoring found 20.6 million COVID-19 virus particles statewide, according to Wednesday’s update of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard,

That’s up from 17.3 million the previous week and the highest level since 28.3 million for the week that ended Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions reached a near four-month high of 267 last week. That’s up from 238 last week and the highest since 326 for the week that ended April 8.

Since DHHS halted its overall COVID-19 updates on May 10, the state’s weekly case count has been as low as 117 for the week that ended June 24.

Meanwhile, 2% of all statewide emergency room visits were related to COVID-19, up from 1.8% the previous report.

State and local infectious diseases experts have cautioned Thursday that the increases have been expected as part of COVID-19 becoming a regularly circulating respiratory virus.

CNN reported that among the factors contributing to the increases: more people traveling this summer; record-breaking heat keeping more people indoors for longer periods; U.S. vaccination numbers suggesting it has been a while since most Americans have had a COVID-19 booster; and antibody protection from previous infections has probably waned.

"We expect COVID-19 trends to rise and fall,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, the state’s health director.

“While the public health emergency in response to COVID-19 has ended, COVID-19 is still with us and we expect it to continue to be with us."

Tilson said that “some people, including older people, people with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness with COVID-19.”

“Fortunately, we have the tools for people to protect themselves and each other, including access to vaccines, testing and treatment to help manage COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases."

Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are two other seasonal viruses that cause respiratory infections and can also cause severe illness or even death, particularly in older adults, young children and those with underlying medical issues.

Flu and RSV infections typically peak between December and February, but the timing has been less predictable since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, for the first time, there is an RSV vaccine to protect people 60 years and older. There is also a new medication available to prevent RSV infection in infants.

DHHS encourages all North Carolinians to prepare for the fall respiratory virus season by taking the following actions:

* Ensure being up to date on COVID-19 boosters and getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine when authorized and available by the end of September.

• Get your seasonal flu vaccine, preferably in September or early October. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year, especially people at higher risk for more severe illness. The flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered at the same time.

• Have a ready supply of COVID-19 tests and a plan to get treatment if you test positive. There are treatments available for both COVID and flu that can reduce your risk for hospitalization and death.

• Consider an extra layer of protection of masks in higher risk indoor settings and/or if an individual is high risk.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease physician with Novant Health Inc., advised that the most vulnerable members of our community, including older individuals and those with chronic medical issues, can get a second bivalent booster vaccine dose.

“These individuals should talk to their medical providers to learn more,” Priest said.

“We do anticipate, as in most years, we will have several respiratory viruses circulating this fall. Those will include, but are not limited to, COVID, influenza and RSV — all of which can be quite serious.”