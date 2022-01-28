New Department of Social Services leader named in Forsyth County

Christine M. Dowdell has been named the new director of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services following a nationwide search, the county announced.
Dowdell currently serves as the director of the Chowan County Department of Social Services in eastern North Carolina. She starts her new job here on Feb. 28.
County officials said that as DSS director here, Dowdell will oversee a department with more than 500 employees.
DSS provides a variety of benefits to help individuals and families, provides protective services for children and adults, oversees foster and adoptive services, and enforces child support.
"The social services director is a critical position for our community," said Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager and health and human services director. "Christine’s experience, references, and passion for serving our most vulnerable populations rose to the top during our thorough recruitment and selection process."
Dowdell has been in her current position since 2018, and has almost 30 years of varied experience in the field of social services.
She has been a child welfare supervisor in Mecklenburg County, a program consultant and trainer with the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services, a licensed school social worker, and case manager and teacher for students with learning disabilities.
Dowdell has also taught undergraduate social work, counseling and child psychology courses at Wingate University, Johnson C. Smith University and Bennett College.
She and her husband have four children, two of whom are graduates of Winston-Salem State University. Dowdell's own degrees include a bachelor's in social work from Kean University in New Jersey, a master's in social work from Fordham University in New York, and a Practical Nursing Diploma from Montgomery Community College in Troy.
Dowdell said she was "elated to be given the opportunity to serve as the next DSS director for Forsyth County."
"I look forward to the continued great work that the staff is doing and look forward to serving the residents of Forsyth County," she said.
