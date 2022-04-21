New development proposal filed for area next to Tanglewood Park

CLEMMONS — The back entrance to Tanglewood Park, a go-to parking spot for runners, walkers and regular strollers in the know, was peaceful and still Wednesday morning.

A few motorists zipped past on short commutes. Farther up on Idols Road toward Clemmons proper, the hum of large mowers buzzing down grass along the road provided a soundtrack.

The park itself, an oasis of relative serenity amid a frequently controversial series of proposals for development in the area, was quiet, too. A few of the health-conscious hopped into their cars post-work and golfers with few worldly concerns other than errant tee shots chipped away on their rounds.

But not for long.

The peace and relative calm following public outcries over development could end soon as word about a brand new pitch for a large subdivision begins to circulate.

Notices about to go out

A rendering of a proposed neighborhood — filed under the indecipherable header “F-1617 Riverwalk (Special Use Rezoning from YR, AG and RS30 to YR, RS15-S and RM5-s) — looks exactly like you’d expect.

Black borders outline the property targeted for development, 319 acres near the southwestern end of Tanglewood extending all the way to the Yadkin River — just as the proposal’s name, Riverwalk, implies.

Despite the jargon and the number soup, the rezoning request is straightforward. R.S. Parker Development proposes building several hundred homes on land along a series of quiet cul-de-sacs and dead-end roads with such bucolic names as Foxpark Drive, Hawk Haven Drive and Riverbrook Trail.

“We have another new development now, 540 new houses across from Tanglewood Park,” said Mayor Mike Rogers of Clemmons. “It’s with the county now.”

Technically speaking, that would be the City County Planning and Development Services Department.

“It’s brand new,” said Chris Murphy, the department’s director. “It was just reviewed by staff last week. The notices won’t go out until next week to property owners within 100 feet of the outer perimeter.”

And because the area under consideration isn’t within Clemmons’ borders, village officials won’t have an official say. But that doesn’t mean the project won’t be closely watched or that opinions voiced by the village or nearby residents won’t be heard.

Far from it, in fact, if recent events are any indication.

A proposal for developing a 170-acre business park off Idols Road fizzled in the face of opposition from the Village of Clemmons. That forced Forsyth County to cancel a contract with Beaufurn LLC, a furniture manufacturer, and return close to $400,000 that had already changed hands in a land deal.

A quiet, corporate office park may have stood a chance, but an industrial park complete with added truck traffic bracketing existing residential neighborhoods including Clemmons West did not.

Concerns over congestion, lower home values and the usual litany were raised by many. And when voters complain en masse, elected officials tend to listen.

“This is a terrible thing for our community if you do this,” then-Clemmons Council member Pam Lofland told commissioners in 2019.

Similar concerns?

Opposition to the Next Big Thing — a trial balloon over putting a 50,000-square foot events center in the middle of Tanglewood shot down in September — arguably left a bigger impression.

Opponents mobilized quickly (and loudly) to make its position perfectly obvious. And once again, elected officials — in this case commissioners through County Manage Dudley Watts — were listening.

“It never occurred to me that we couldn’t fight and couldn’t win,” neighbor Jennifer Richardson said following the county’s decision to look elsewhere for a site. “We love Tanglewood. It’s why we moved here.”

Many of the same concerns — protecting the park, traffic, noise, fears over declining property values — cited in previous efforts to develop open land in western Forsyth County likely will be raised again in coming months.

Right now, the only sign along Idols Road about the proposal is the red-and-white rezoning notice bolted onto the Foxpark Drive street post.

That may well change once word filters out that another large residential project is in the works.

The developer, Greg Garrett of RS Parker, didn’t return messages Wednesday seeking comment. (RS Parker, if the name sounds vaguely familiar, is involved in an effort to build a subdivision along tree-lined Conrad Road in Lewisville.)

A hearing date has been scheduled for the May 12 planning board meeting, but it’s possible that it will be continued to a later date.

Pressure to grow will not let up anytime soon; we’re all aware of the housing crisis and a need to increase the tax base.

“A majority of people understand growth and the need for housing,” said Brad Hunter, the chairman of the Clemmons planning committee. “It just becomes a bigger issue when it’s in our backyard.”

