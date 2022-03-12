New event center site proposed in northwestern Forsyth, after Tanglewood debacle

Plans took a different turn, and eventually the city deeded the land over to the county. Access to the site was considered a problem, but Watts said a piece of land on the eastern side became available in 2021 that connects the property to Doral Drive. The county bought that property in November 2021.

The property is bisected by the Yadkin Valley Railroad, but Watts said that the land is really too rolling to have the kind of large industrial sites that would make it a business park.

The county would need to create a rail crossing, though to get vehicle access to the south side of the property so people can get to the spaces that would be used for parkland and trails.

New parks

Development of the Rolling Hills property as a park would give the county yet another major park property to go alongside others that include Tanglewood, Horizons and a new park the county is developing on Belews Lake in the northeastern part of the county.

Tanglewood is the king of the parks with more than 1,100 acres, but Horizons has almost 500 acres, and the new park on Belews Lake will have about 220 acres.