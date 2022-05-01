New hangar work approved at Smith Reynolds

A series of major improvements at Smith Reynolds Airport gets under way soon with the construction of two new corporate hangars at a cost of $9.6 million.

On Thursday, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved Shelco LLC to both design and build the hangars, which will each have 20,000 square feet of space.

Airport Director Mark Davidson says that each hangar will be able to house some 15 smaller planes or three or four large corporate jets. And the demand is such that they will be fully rented when the work is done.

An old hangar and another building will be torn down to make way for the new hangars. James Anderson, the design and construction manager for Forsyth County, told county commissioners during a recent briefing that the demolition could start as soon as May 2.

Work should be under way on the new hangars by late 2022, with the completion of the project scheduled for May of 2023.

The work is only one item on a list of projects that are designed to position the airport to make a greater contribution to the economy here. Local officials point out that with the announcement that Boom Supersonic is coming to the Triad, spin-off industries will be looking for sites.

One task the airport will be carrying out is a study to find the best use for vacant land around the airport. Ideas could include hangars for electric vertical takeoff aircraft, helicopters or small planes.

The airport is receiving $23 million from the state over two years to make improvements.

The biggest chunk of that money will involve spending $14.9 million to build a new maintenance repair and overhaul hangar for an expansion of North State Aviation's operations at the airport.

That hangar will have 59,000 square feet of space and allow the company to expand by some 325 new jobs.

There are plans to renovate the historic terminal building, and taxiway projects totaling $29 million are in the works under grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

