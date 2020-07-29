The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem announced Wednesday that Majs. Andrew and Hazel Wiley are its new leaders.
The Wileys moved here from Atlanta, Ga., where they were on the staff at The Salvation Army Southern Territory Headquarters. The couple started their new positions in Winston-Salem June 29.
While in Georgia, Maj. Andrew Wiley oversaw all social-services programs across the southeastern United States, and Maj. Hazel Wiley was the territorial director of Older Adult Ministries. He is a native of North Carolina and has been a Salvation Army officer for more than 36 years. She is a native of Maryland and has more than 33 years of experience as a Salvation Army officer.
The Wileys have two adult children who both serve in the Salvation Army ministry.
The Wileys stated that they are excited to be here and are honored to have been selected to lead the organization’s ministry in the Greater Winston-Salem Area.
The couple is responsible for all the church programs and social services at The Salvation Army, including the Center of Hope Family Shelter, the Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club, food pantries in Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Emergency Assistance services, and churches in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.
The local Salvation Army serves four counties — Forsyth, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin.
For more information about its programs and services or to make donations, call 336-723-6366 or go to SalvationArmyWS.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.