New moms will get postpartum care for longer under Medicaid

Medicaid postpartum health-care coverage has been extended from 60 days to 12 months for eligible people in North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Beneficiaries are eligible to receive the 12 months of postpartum coverage beginning on the date their pregnancy ends through the last day of the month that marks 12 months later.

Medicaid also will provide 12 months of continuous postpartum coverage to eligible people who are pregnant or gave birth between Feb. 1 and March 31.

North Carolina ranks 30th in the country in maternal mortality and 39th in infant mortality. In addition, 12% of women in the state experience postpartum depression.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 gave states the option to increase postpartum coverage up to 12 months.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly included the extension in the state budget that was signed into law in November by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The option for the 12-month extension of postpartum coverage can be extended annually four times until March 2027.

“This extended coverage is an important component to help improve the health of families in our state,” Dave Richard, the state's deputy secretary for Medicaid, said in a statement.

“I hope we can build on this important step by expanding Medicaid in North Carolina to further support maternal health and reduce infant mortality by improving health before the pregnancy.”

Beneficiaries remain eligible for continuing postpartum health care coverage even if certain changes occur that may affect eligibility — such as a change in income.

Most pregnant and postpartum beneficiaries will have access to full Medicaid benefits.

This may include services like doctor’s visits, prescription drugs, dental, vision and hearing, as well as behavioral health care and substance use services. For a full list of benefits, visit the NC Medicaid website.

Beneficiaries automatically receive extended postpartum coverage if enrolled in the Medicaid for Pregnant Women program. All eligible beneficiaries will receive a letter notifying them of the change.

To receive the extended postpartum benefit, all eligible Medicaid beneficiaries must report when they are pregnant and the last date they were pregnant to their local Department of Social Services.

For more information, go to https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/postpartum-coverage-extension?mc_cid=df7eba11fb&mc_eid=e216366aea.

