A mural honoring graduates of the old Atkins High School and pillars of the community is under way at the intersection of Cameron Avenue and 12th Street.

The mural will cover multiple walls of an apartment building and storefront that sit across the street from Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, the site of the old Atkins High School.

Among those featured is Simon G. Atkins, the founder of Winston-Salem State University and namesake of Atkins High.

The alumni includes John Allen Carter, the first principal of Atkins; Nadine Winter, founder of Winston-Salem’s first Girl Scout troop for Black girls; former United States Secretary of the Army and Secretary of Veteran Affairs Togo West; former Oklahoma Secretary of State Hannah Atkins; Madie Hall Xuma, who spent years in South Africa and influenced Nelson Mandela; Shedrick Adams, a former community activist, and former professional basketball player Willie Porter.

Artists Leo Rucker and Wilfredo Felix, both appointed by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County for the project, started painting the mural on May 1. They’ve made significant progress on the wall facing 12th Street.

The mural was scheduled to be finished by the end of June, but the completion has been pushed back due to rain delays.

“It lets everyone know that we have not forgotten about where we came from,” Carla Brown Rumph, owner of the apartment and storefront, said about the mural.

The original Atkins High School building opened in 1931 and became the first high school in Winston-Salem to serve Black students. In 1971, after schools integrated, the school became Atkins Middle School, and then Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy in 2005.

Another Atkins High, Simon G. Atkins Academic and Technology High School, opened in 2005 on Old Greensboro Road.

Rumph is the granddaughter of the late Clark S. Brown Sr., founder of Clark S. Brown and Sons funeral home where she serves as the business manager and funeral director. Brown Jr., Rumph’s late father who took over the funeral home after his father’s death in 2001, graduated from Atkins High School in 1956.

Brown Jr. and his brother John T. Brown Sr. will also be featured on the mural.

Rumph came up with the idea of a mural to honor the history of where her family grew up, something she felt was lost in the community. She wanted to do this with a key focus on education.

“It means a lot to me that the mural is facing Atkins High School and what is now Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy,” Rumph said.

The building where the mural will be has been owned by the family starting with Brown Sr. Rumph said the building’s issues with graffiti prompted her to get the mural installed.

“I always wanted a mural there,” Rumph said. “But I didn’t know how to make it happen.”

Rumph heard from a friend to contact the Arts Council. The council then sent a call out to numerous local artists, requiring them to submit a concept and a letter of interest for why they were a best fit for the project.

The council said it reviewed 11 applications and chose Rucker and Felix due to their designs and their personal connections to the neighborhood.

Rucker and Felix, who both have artwork all over Winston-Salem, are from the area with Rucker growing up on Hattie Avenue and Felix attending Atkins Middle School.

“It’s jaw dropping knowing that I used to go to school there, and now I can give back,” Felix said.

Rucker said he felt he and Felix bring a “real essence of connection to the art.” Even though he’s from the area, Rucker said he had to do some “digging” and read decades-old yearbooks available online to properly capture the history of the area.

“It was hard to choose people because there’s a rich history of people that contributed to the community,” Rucker said.

Rucker said that rich history also went into the multi-toned color scheme, which represents “everybody in the community” and “people of various walks of life.” Under the historical figures is a colorful background of orange, yellow, blue, purple, red and green.

Rumph also wanted to involve the high-school aged Preparatory Academy students by having them paint the storefront wall facing 11th street. That side will feature an image of Atkins, the Preparatory Academy phoenix logo, the Atkins camel logo and a seal recognizing when Atkins was originally built.

The students, with some help from Rucker and Felix, came up with that design.

For the students and Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy art teacher Brittany Stevenson, the installation was an “eye-opening” experience when it came to learning about the community’s past.

Stevenson isn’t from Winston-Salem, and although many of her students are from the area, they didn’t know much about who came before them.

Stevenson said it’s “really important” that the students know that history.

“Sometimes it’s just another neighborhood to grow up in,” Stevenson said. “If they don’t know the history, they won’t find the value in it.”

The students only had a few weeks to complete their side, but they were unable to finish due to rain.

The council allocated $45,000 for the project through the $4.5 million given to Forsyth County government from the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2022. The county planned to use the funds for community engagement projects like the mural honoring Atkins alumni.

Other supporters of the project included Herc Rentals in Winston-Salem, which provided the push lift and allowed the painters to keep it past the rental time so the mural can be completed.

