New named revealed: The Legacy to take place of Cloverdale Apartments in Ardmore

Cloverdale Apartments may be gone, but the owners of the former complex say naming their new apartments on the site The Legacy will serve to recall the impact Cloverdale had on the Ardmore neighborhood.
Developers released depictions showing a typical building in the new complex and the way the resort-style saltwater swimming pool will look beside the new clubhouse that will rise on the property.
"We wanted to celebrate the history and nostalgia that Cloverdale Apartments provided this area since its inception 75 years ago," said Craig Peatross, the president of Ardmore Cloverdale LLC. "Although the name is changing, the foundation of Cloverdale Apartments will forever leave an impact and legacy in the Ardmore Historic District."
The new development will have seven buildings containing 220 apartments, with one-, two- and three bedroom units ranging from 880 to 1,564 square feet.
Besides that, two penthouse apartments will offer floorplans with 1,763 square feet.
The apartments are being co-developed by Matthew Rankin of Carlisle Residential Properties and John Lomax with Lomax Construction.
The families of the original builders of Cloverdale Apartments — Winston-Salem developers Burke Wilson, Reuben Wilson and Jack Covington of Wilson-Covington Construction Co. — continue to own the property.
Rankin said earlier this year that the original apartments had floor plans that had become "functionally obsolete," and that they lacked energy efficiency. But the apartments were considered affordable by many, and former City Council Member Dan Besse tried for years to convince the owners to save the buildings.
The new apartments will have such features as granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans with 9-foot ceilings.
There will also be more apartments on the property than there were before, when Cloverdale Apartments had 160 apartments.
In February, Rankin said that rent rates on the new apartments would start out at around $1,000 per month, compared with around $700 per month in the former apartments.
Demolition and site work began on the property in February. The developers said the new complex should be finished in the spring of 2022.
The new complex will have a fitness center with a yoga studio, poolside cabanas and outdoor grills, the developers said. The complex will have private parking garages and air-conditioned entryways and breezeways.
Cloverdale Apartments were located on the south side of Cloverdale Avenue. A sister complex, Ardmore Terrace, has units that resemble the ones in Cloverdale and was built by the same original developers of Cloverdale.
Ardmore Terrace will remain as it is, at least for now.
Rankin is the president and chief executive of Carlisle Residential Properties, which was founded in 1984. The company is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition and management of apartment complexes in North and South Carolina. It is headquartered in Greensboro.
Lomax Construction, established in 1996 by John Lomax, is based in Colfax. The company is a large general contractor specializing in projects that include health care, education, distribution and warehousing, commercial, industrial and multifamily residential.
