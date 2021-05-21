New named revealed: The Legacy to take place of Cloverdale Apartments in Ardmore

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rankin said earlier this year that the original apartments had floor plans that had become "functionally obsolete," and that they lacked energy efficiency. But the apartments were considered affordable by many, and former City Council Member Dan Besse tried for years to convince the owners to save the buildings.

The new apartments will have such features as granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans with 9-foot ceilings.

There will also be more apartments on the property than there were before, when Cloverdale Apartments had 160 apartments.

In February, Rankin said that rent rates on the new apartments would start out at around $1,000 per month, compared with around $700 per month in the former apartments.

Demolition and site work began on the property in February. The developers said the new complex should be finished in the spring of 2022.

The new complex will have a fitness center with a yoga studio, poolside cabanas and outdoor grills, the developers said. The complex will have private parking garages and air-conditioned entryways and breezeways.