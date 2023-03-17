The new $83.5 million owner of the Plant 64 apartment complex in downtown Winston-Salem said it views its purchase as a long-term investment.

TBR Plant 64 Owner, an affiliate of TriBridge Residential, completed the purchase of the 243-unit property at 545 Power Plant Circle on March 8. It was the most ever paid for an apartment complex in Forsyth County history.

Mark Zhang, TriBridge's director of acquisitions, called "Plant 64 a generational opportunity to own a best-in-class asset in an incredible neighborhood."

Zhang added that TriBridge viewed the purchase price as affordable because "we took advantage of an existing, assumable loan with extremely low cost of interest."

Although it is TriBridge’s second purchase of a downtown Winston-Salem apartment complex in the past two years, Plant 64 is only the company's fifth apartment complex transaction in North Carolina. In April 2021, TBR/Small Gallery Lofts Owner paid $18.8 million to purchase Gallery Lofts, an 82-unit complex at 181 E. Sixth St. in Innovation Quarter.

At that time, a separate TriBridge affiliate paid $438,500 for two small adjacent lots at 102 E. Seventh St. and 582 N. Chestnut St.

"We believe these historic properties only become cooler with time and offer irreplaceable charm and character to our residents," Zhang said. "After purchasing Gallery Lofts just a few blocks away, we sought more investments in the growing Innovation Quarter due to the neighborhood’s strong employers, great food and beverage options, walkability and historic character."

Out-of-state buyers

Since early 2018, there have been at least 109 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.2 billion. The purchases have been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.

Still, no single-property sale has been larger than Plant 64.

“This clearly shows that downtown Winston-Salem is a great place for a large investment and that residential living has a long and bright future in our downtown,” said Jason Thiel, president of Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership. “Plant 64 was much larger than the projects before it, not only in size, but in the number of units. It started the trend of larger projects to follow.”

The previous most expensive single-property sale came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties of Alabama.

“This clearly confirms and validates the strength of the downtown residential market,” Mayor Allen Joines said. “Such positive returns is one reason we are enjoying robust investment in the downtown area.”

Growth spurts

Thiel refers to the downtown apartment unit growth in three phases: 1983 to 2004; 2004 to 2009; and 2010 to the present.

“At the turn of the 21st century, downtown Winston-Salem was not recognized as a residential center,” Thiel explained. “It had two historic housing neighborhoods: Holly Avenue and West End. This window (from 1953 to 2005) of stark decline in housing investment in downtown Winston-Salem by private investors is hard to imagine after the past 20 years” when there have been 34 projects yielding a combined total of 2,527 units.

Between 1983 and 2004, there were 10 downtown projects featuring a residential component, the largest being 86 units with the Tanner’s Park development in 1996.

The first 100-plus unit development came in 2005 with the historic rehabilitation of the Nissen Building into 145 units.

It took until 2014 for another 100-plus unit development with the 243-unit Plant 64 off Fifth Street across from Wake Forest BioTech Place.

Since 2014, 10 of the 14 apartment complexes that have been completed, under construction or proposed contain at least 105 units.

Thiel said the housing boom comes during a time when downtown is gaining more retail, restaurant and services options.