New principal for Lewisville Middle School will leave post at West Forsyth

Charles McAninch will be the principal of the new Lewisville Middle School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday.

McAninch has been the principal at West Forsyth High School since 2012. Before that, he was the principal at Meadowlark Middle School.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new middle school, built with bonds that voters approved in 2016, will open for the 2021-22 school year. It is being built to alleviate overcrowding at Jefferson and Meadowlark middle schools.

McAninch will move into his new role in late January. The district will immediately begin looking for a new principal at West Forsyth.

“Charles McAninch is a leader of the highest quality, said Donna Cannon, WS/FCS Area Superintendent. “His integrity, strong character, plethora of experience and proven success in our district make him a great fit to open Lewisville Middle School. I am confident that he will be very successful in that role.”

McAninch began working in the district as a teacher at Northwest Middle School in 1994.

He has a master’s degree from UNC-Greensboro and a Bachelor of Science from Kent State University.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.