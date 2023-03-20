Cloverdale Avenue gets a lot of foot traffic, since it is near a major hospital and is flanked by a shopping center and restaurants.

But getting around can be tricky — if not risky — because of the lack of sidewalks along many of the stretches of street.

That’s about to change, with a recent city decision to award a contract to Atlantic Contracting Co. of Greensboro for close to $2 million. The project area covers Cloverdale Avenue from First Street to Melrose Street

For pedestrians, the biggest changes include additional sidewalks on the north side of Cloverdale Avenue, from Cloverdale Plaza shopping center east to the intersection with Medical Center Boulevard and the Salem Parkway ramps.

Some of that new sidewalk will wrap around the corner at Miller Street heading north from Cloverdale, in front of the Walgreens there.

The other things that pedestrians will have in their favor are new striped crosswalks on all four corners of the Miller Street and Medical Center Boulevard intersections, along with pedestrian crossing signals in places that don’t have them now.

A new crosswalk will extend across the south entrance of Cloverdale Plaza shopping center, for the safety of walkers moving between the new and existing sidewalk sections there.

Drivers will have an easier time of it too, thanks to road resurfacing that will cover most of Cloverdale between Miller Street and First Street.

“The main point of our project is to improve pedestrian safety in this area,” said Alan Temple, the project engineer for the city.

The work won’t fill in all the sidewalk gaps in the area, but will go a long way toward doing that. Over the past decade, the city has been extending sidewalks toward the Cloverdale intersection with Miller Street, and when this work is done, sidewalks will extend in all four directions on both sides from the intersection.

The sidewalk on the north side of Cloverdale will still end in the eastbound direction just before it gets to the bridge that carries Salem Parkway over Cloverdale.

City officials said the money just didn’t stretch far enough to put any more sidewalk on the north side going east from the place where the existing sidewalk ends.

Budgeted at $1.5 million, the city is having to pay more because of inflation and the volatility in the construction market, city officials said.

Most of the sidewalk work will be a bit more complicated than simply putting down the concrete beside the avenue. Because of the slope in front of both Cloverdale Plaza and Walgreens, the city will have to cut away part of the bank at both locations and put in a retaining wall.

“It is steep,” Temple said. “It will be a functional wall and we’ll try to match some of the retaining walls in the area,” Temple said. “It is not going to be more than four feet tall.”

On the First Street side of the Salem Parkway bridge crossing, the work will involve putting striped crosswalks over the place where a spur off Cloverdale Avenue behind the Hardee’s joins up with Cloverdale proper. Striped crossings will be painted at the intersection of First Street and Cloverdale as well.

Ramps that can accommodate wheelchairs will join sidewalks to crosswalks in the project area.

A number of pedestrian improvements already made in the area follow the recommendations of a 2010 pedestrian study for Cloverdale Avenue. They include modifications that were made to Melrose and Magnolia streets where they intersect with Cloverdale, to make them closer to being right-angle intersections.

The raised pedestrian crossing at Highland Presbyterian Church comes from the 2010 study, as do the high-visibility crosswalks between Oakwood Drive and Cloverdale Plaza.