New snow forecast: Triad expected to dodge worse of next winter storm

The Triad will escape the worst of North Carolina’s third winter storm of 2022, forecasters said late Wednesday afternoon

While a winter weather watch through 7 p.m. Saturday remained in effect, snow predictions for Friday in the Triad were downgraded to little more than a dusting, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas southeast of the Triad now are expected to get the worst of the wintry weather.

What hasn’t changed is the deep freeze expected to grip the area after an Arctic cold front moves in Thursday.

After reaching the mid-50s Wednesday with an expected high in the low 40s Thursday, temperatures will plunge into the low-20s Thursday night and remain below 30 on Friday, according to the weather service. Wind gusts as high as 18 mph Friday will lead to wind-chill as low as 15 degrees.

Nightly lows for Friday through Sunday will be in the teens, with daytime highs in the mid-30s Saturday and in the low 40s Sunday and Monday.

Light rain is possible late Thursday, and there is a 50% chance of light snow and periods of freezing drizzle Friday and Friday night. Total accumulations of an inch or less are expected.

Sunny skies are forecast for the weekend and into the middle of next week.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

