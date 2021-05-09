New substance abuse treatment center breaks ground

Construction will soon begin on a new substance abuse treatment center that will have beds for 100 men when it opens in early 2022.

Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, or TROSA, held a ceremonial groundbreaking last week at its new home, 1931 Union Cross Road, the longtime home of the Addiction Recovery Care Association or ARCA.

ARCA will move to a new location at 5575 Shattalon Drive in September.

TROSA plans to eventually have beds for 200 people with opioid, alcohol and other substance use disorders by the time it completes its second phase, likely sometime in 2023, said Brian Buland, the project lead for the Winston-Salem campus.

Phase one construction will begin any day, with the first residents coming in the first half of 2022.

Based in Durham, TROSA uses an abstinence model to treat people with addictions. Clients stay for two years and receive vocational training in areas such as food and hospitality, lawn maintenance and construction. In addition, TROSA plans to operate a thrift store off Peters Creek Parkway that will generate revenue for the facility while providing some retail training for the men in the program.

TROSA has long wanted to expand into the Triad, Buland said.