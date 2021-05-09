New substance abuse treatment center breaks ground

Construction will soon begin on a new substance abuse treatment center that will have beds for 100 men when it opens in early 2022.
Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, or TROSA, held a ceremonial groundbreaking last week at its new home, 1931 Union Cross Road, the longtime home of the Addiction Recovery Care Association or ARCA.
ARCA will move to a new location at 5575 Shattalon Drive in September.
TROSA plans to eventually have beds for 200 people with opioid, alcohol and other substance use disorders by the time it completes its second phase, likely sometime in 2023, said Brian Buland, the project lead for the Winston-Salem campus.
Phase one construction will begin any day, with the first residents coming in the first half of 2022.
Based in Durham, TROSA uses an abstinence model to treat people with addictions. Clients stay for two years and receive vocational training in areas such as food and hospitality, lawn maintenance and construction. In addition, TROSA plans to operate a thrift store off Peters Creek Parkway that will generate revenue for the facility while providing some retail training for the men in the program.
TROSA has long wanted to expand into the Triad, Buland said.
"We've seen a significant demand for our services throughout the state," he said. "We wanted to branch out and expand our mission and work a little to the west. In Durham, we tend to serve the Piedmont and coastal regions and by opening in the Triad, we feel like there will be a lot of potential partners and potential funding."
TROSA will continue to treat women at its 500-bed facility in Durham. The first phase in Winston-Salem will only include housing for men.
Treatment at TROSA is free. It also does not accept insurance.
Over the last few years, TROSA has secured a $6 million grant from the N.C. General Assembly, a $1.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and $250,000 in Golden Leaf funds among other revenue sources to build the facility on the six-acre site on Union Cross Road.
Most of the construction will be new but it will also include some renovations to the ARCA campus.
Over the course of the next few years, it plans to employ about 20 people, Buland said.
TROSA's first choice of sites, 16 acres on Old Greensboro, was eliminated in 2019 when the Winston-Salem City Council voted down a zoning request that would have paved the way for the TROSA facility.
Since then, TROSA has worked with Forsyth County officials to find a suitable location.
Forsyth County Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt credited Sen. Joyce Krawiec with putting $6 million in seed money for the project in the 2018-19 state budget amendment.
"Their success rate is very impressive and when people finish their two years, they're trained in a skill," Whisenhunt said. "We're constantly looking at various programs, and this is the most impressive I've seen."
ARCA and TROSA have established a long partnership, said Thom Elmore, the executive director of ARCA.
People who want to enter the TROSA program must have gone through detoxification, which is a program that ARCA provides.
In addition, ARCA offers up to 21 days of residential treatment. Once finishing at ARCA, people may want more long-term care, particularly if they don't have a supportive environment at home, Elmore said.
At its new facility, ARCA will add about 30 more treatment beds and an additional bed for its detox program. The new space will also allow ARCA to add more programs for families, Elmore said.
