New T-ball league revitalizes Rupert Bell Park while teaching teamwork and a love of baseball to area youths

Opening Day for the new T-Ball League at Rupert Bell Park came with all kinds of pageantry.

Red, white and blue buntings tied to fences rippled in the breeze.

Kids in fresh, new uniforms lined the baselines for the Star-Spangled Banner.

A celebrity, in this case, Wake Forest basketball legend Randolph Childress, threw out the first pitch.

Dignitaries, including Mayor Allen Joines and police Chief Catrina Thompson, delivered speeches.

Soon after the fanfare subsided, the Dodgers and the Yankees took the field, marking what is believed to be the first league baseball game at the complex in 25 years.

That's when things got cute.

More than a few players clung to their bats as they ran to first base; others swatted the tee instead of the ball; and a couple of the kids who did make contact with the ball made a beeline to the pitcher's mound only to have about 10 yell: "First base. First base."

One father in the third-base dugout called to his son on the field: "Get the ball when it comes."

The son shot him a befuddled look: "Then what do I do with it?"

Bolt, the mascot for the Winston-Salem Dash, overheard the conversation and began mimicking a throw to first base.

It hardly mattered that the kids, most of them between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, barely understood the rules of the game.

The inaugural season of the Police Athletic League has a higher purpose. It's all about giving kids a healthy outlet and helping them build relationships with other kids in a safe, encouraging environment over summer break.

Jonathan Jarrett signed up his son, Jonathan Jarrett Jr., 7, for the new league to give him something to do over summer.

"He thought he was going to be playing video games," Jarrett said with a laugh a few weeks ago during a practice at the field.

Chris Geis, a local attorney, got the idea to start a new baseball league in East Winston-Salem years ago after reading a newspaper story about Steve Bandura, who started a youth sports program that works with underserved kids in Philadelphia, Penn. Mo'Ne Davis, a 13-year-old girl who became a national sensation after pitching a shutout in the 2014 Little League World Series, came from Bandura's baseball team, the Monarchs.

Bandura's commitment inspired Geis, a big baseball fan.

"I want to do that here," Geis thought at the time.

After retiring from the Navy Reserves last year, Geis began acting on his vision, putting out some feelers.

"When we put out the word, the response was strong and immediate," Geis said.

Barry Rountree, the former Winston-Salem police chief, thought it was a perfect project for the Winston-Salem Police Foundation, an organization he started in 2016 to support law enforcement and build trust in the community through such things as bookbag giveaways, movie nights and scholarships.

"We want to build relationships with the youth in our community," said Rountree, the foundation's immediate past president. "We know if we can keep them in structured activities, there's a greater likelihood that they'll get in trouble less."

The city agreed to pay for improvements to the field at Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mount Zion Place, including new fencing and dugouts and fixing up the restrooms.

By Geis' estimation, the field had not been used for organized baseball or softball for 25 years.

Other businesses and corporations, including Academy Sports, Womble Bond Dickinson and Hanesbrand, stepped up to help so that there would be no costs to families.

About 100 kids signed up to play, with 50 or so coming from the Anderson Recreation Center where Bryant McCorkle is senior supervisor. The kids are divided into eight teams, with team names that are either tied to Major League Baseball teams or Winston-Salem. One team, the Pond Giants, is named after the Black semiprofessional team that dates to 1914. The Forty-Fours are named in honor of homerun king Hank Aaron, who signed his first professional baseball contract in Winston-Salem. Aaron wore No. 44.

Coaches include members of the police department, parents and rec center workers.

At one recent practice, Scott Somerville worked with a group of kids, reviewing some of the rules. He pointed to all the bases and asked the kids to name them.

"First base. Second base. Third base."

Somerville pointed to home plate.

"Fourth base," a few of the kids said.

McCorkle strolled past, wearing his ever-present floppy hat to block the sun.

"Y'all did this," he said, looking at Geis and waving toward the refurbished field. "You brought this place back to life right here. This right here is the beginning. This year will be all kinds of cute. But they'll learn."

The league's goals for this year are modest — introduce young kids to some of the concepts of baseball in a structured setting and let others in the community see what's happening. Geis hopes more kids will sign up each year and that eventually, young players will develop and play a more advanced version of the game, with pitchers and catchers, and eventually age out around the time they are 14 years old.

He also hopes the community will see the new field as something to be proud of. He looked at a few folks on a nearby hill that overlooks the field.

"What you're seeing on the hill, this is what we want to see. We want to make this a big, beautiful place for the community," Geis said.

At the practice a few weeks ago, parents said they were excited to get their kids involved with a summer activity. More than a few mentioned that left to their own devices, their children would spend way too much time playing video games.

Emerald Bowman watched her daughter, Harmony, practice running the bases.

"For them to be out here in the fresh air and get exposure to something, it's absolutely phenomenal," Bowman said.

Lisa Thomas watched her grandson Sha'won Thomas, 5, practice hitting the ball off the tee.

One of her granddaughters mused: "You're going to have to help him grandma."

Thomas said she played a lot of softball growing up. Sha'won plays basketball and football but is new to baseball

"I hope he learns how to play, mingle and get along with everybody and learn, learn, learn," Thomas said.

At the Opening Day ceremonies, Winston-Salem City Council Member Annette Scippio, told the kids that the spirit of Hank Aaron, Jackie Robinson and Willie Mays was present.

"This is what should be happening in the community. It's how community makes sure that kids have something to do," she said. "This was once a community where baseball was big and that somehow died. This is a rekindling of that."

Chris Pankey watched three of his children play their first T-ball games. Pankey sported a New York Yankees cap while his son, Christian, was in a Dodger uniform.

"We'll look past that," Pankey said with a laugh.

Christian boasted that he was able to put a mitt on a "roller" but when the ball landed in his mitt, he forgot what to do with it.

"I didn't know what I was doing at all," Christian said.

As he talked, Pankey's daughter, Kristin, rounded third base and headed for home.

Pankey noted all the kids out on the field, their parents cheering from the bleachers and several police officers mingling with the kids.

"I love it," he said.