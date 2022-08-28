New United Way top official prepares for hands-on outreach in Forsyth

The opportunity to run a United Way chapter proved too enticing to turn down from a professional and emotional standpoint for Antonia Monk Richburg.

After nearly 24 years with the Cone Health Foundation, most recently as senior program manager, Richburg has been hired as president and chief executive of the Forsyth UW chapter beginning Oct. 10.

She is the first Black woman to head the organization.

Richburg, 57, served in a senior management position for the Greater Greensboro UW chapter from April 1995 to January 1998.

"I started my affiliation with United Way as a volunteer," Richburg said Friday following the announcement of her appointment.

"I remember my last year with United Way that I told our president 'that one day I want your job because I want to run my own United Way.'"

Richburg's main focus with the foundation has been overseeing grant-making efforts addressing access to care, mental health and substance use, along with leading its initiatives in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Richburg said UW's mission for helping to lift individuals and families out of poverty has resonated with her because her family was poor during her growing-up years.

"I love all aspects of what United Way did, what it continues to do in terms of helping those that are in need and try to change the trajectory of those living in poverty," Richburg said.

"Because I was born in poverty, I have that first-hand knowledge of what it feels like — to not have a car, to have to walk to the laundromat, to not have a phone.

"So, it's given me a true passion and the ability to effect change here in Forsyth County."

Initial steps

Richburg said she will be going into the Forsyth community from Day One as UW's top official.

"I want to get to know the people who work and live and play in Forsyth, and the partners who are doing the work for the population in need," Richburg said.

"I want to engage with our donor base .. to figure out how they may be able to give more and give them reasons to do that.

"I also want to look at those lapsed donors and have some conversations to see what it would take to get them to re-engage with our organization."

Richburg said part of her initial engagement will be putting an emphasis on just listening to what people have determined as top community needs.

"My goal is to start some listening sessions so that we can be really responsive to those needs," she said.

Among Richburg's many endeavors is being a licensed minister, which she hopes will help her communicate and collaborate with religious groups and missions in Forsyth.

Richburg said that a main influence of her faith is that "I lead with integrity and truly am a servant leader."

"I recognize that sometimes when people see faith, they have negative connotations and some people have positive connotations.

"It will be important for us to partner with our faith communities to effect change because they have a lot to give and lots of people get their messages through their faith communities," she said.

Filling Gordineer's shoes

Richburg is succeeding Cindy Gordineer, who announced in February her plans to retire after 11 years.

Gordineer will serve in an advisory role once Richburg takes over and then retire at the end of 2022.

"I know there are some huge footsteps to fill with Cindy and all the great things she's accomplished," Richburg said.

The nonprofit has noted Gordineer’s community outreach efforts, highlighted by Place Matters, a comprehensive, asset-based strategy across 13 local neighborhoods to address socioeconomic issues, such as economic mobility.

“(Gordineer) also led efforts to diversify United Way’s revenue sources, created greater capacity for donor engagement, and spearheaded an initiative for United Way to take on a new mission to solve complex problems that are bigger than any one organization acting alone can address,” according to the board.

Gordineer said the search committee “found the right leader with the right qualities and experience to lead United Way.”

“She brings fresh enthusiasm, energy and a clear vision to our organization, and I look forward to working alongside her during a transitional period this fall.”

Gordineer said that “having a new leader at the helm to take it into its second centennial is probably a good thing for the organization.”

“A change in leadership always energizes an organization, brings a new vision and fresh eyes, that is really beneficial for the organization and the community."

Richburg, in return, said that "I'm hoping to build upon all the great work and those successes while charting my own path and raising the bar even higher in terms of thinking through how we can strengthen United Way."

Richburg said some of her initial priorities will be partnering more with community groups "that are doing similar work" and figure out "how to re-energize the workplace campaigns ... so we can get more resources from those efforts."

"We also need to look at diversifying our revenue streams so that we have additional ways to raise to do more great work in the community for those that are in need," she said.

Pandemic influences

Richburg said the COVID-19 pandemic has "forced us all, including United Way, to think differently about how we do our work."

"It has given us an opportunity to not only see what the needs are, but see them magnified. It helped us to peel the onion to see those deep-seated needs in our community.

"Now, we have to figure out how to effectively address those needs."

Although various omicron subvariants continue to circulate in most communities, and Forsyth remains in the highest community level for COVID-19, Richburg said UW and partner groups can effectively resume a more hands-up approach with those in need.

"We can convene groups to talk about the critical issues and how we can address those collaboratively," she said.

"We can think through are there other programs, other initiatives we need to create to better effect change in Forsyth County."

Public health focus

Richburg said one realization that the pandemic crystalized is getting seen and treated early for health-care issues, whether COVID-19 or not letting chronic health conditions worsen out of fear of going into the community for care.

"Without good health, it is really difficult to go to work, and not being able to go to work certainly effects the economics of a person and a household," Richburg said.

That's where Richburg said her Cone Health management experience will prove most beneficial to the Forsyth UW public-health initiatives.

"I know how important social determinants can be when it comes to health — housing, food insecurity, economic mobility, transportation," Richburg said.

"Those are things I think about in my current role at the Cone Health Foundation, and it dovetails really well into what United Way has been doing."

Richburg also has set as a goal trying to reduce the role that place and neighborhood has in determining economic mobility.

"How do we look at how place has impacted people's lives," Richburg said.

"How can we get to regardless of where you live, you have to have access to all the resources you need to be successful in Forsyth County."

That means "going beyond just throwing money at poverty and getting to the root causes of it if we're going to truly affect change, system changes."

"I'm wanting us to dig deeper so that we're not just perpetuating poverty and helping people move out of generational poverty."