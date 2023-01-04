New weekly COVID-19 case count reaches near five-month high in Forsyth

The weekly COVID-19 case count in Forsyth County reached a near five-month high last week, while there were an additional two COVID-related deaths over the holidays.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest COVID-19 dashboard report, there were 1,040 new cases during the week that ended Dec. 31, of which 19.3%, or 201, were considered as reinfections.

There also were 942 new cases for the week that ended Dec. 24, of which 18.4%, or 173, were reinfections.

It is the highest weekly case count since 1,138 for the week that ended Aug. 13. For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 120,800 cases.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

The county has had 938 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Both additional Forsyth deaths were confirmed during the week that ended Dec. 31.

There have been 507 males and 430 females who have died in Forsyth from COVID-19.

Those ages 75 and older represent 494 of the Forsyth COVID-related deaths, along with 213 ages 65 to 74, 185 ages 50 to 64, 41 ages 25 to 49, two ages 18 to 24, two ages infant to 17, and one whose age has not been disclosed.

Forsyth County health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Priest has said he expects another uptick as people spend more time indoors during the holidays without mask restrictions in place.

Forsyth was shifted Friday back to the high category for COVID-19 community spread for the first time since early October, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Davie and Stokes counties also were elevated from medium to high, joining Surry and Yadkin counties at that level.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks increased over the holiday period by five to 18 in the latest dashboard update.

There was a combination of six new outbreaks being reported, along with one outbreak was declared over.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center involves 17 inmates, unchanged from the previous report.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 133, up from 78 from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 66, up 23

At least eight long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said the weekly outbreak report “is a combination of current and past outbreaks.”

“It’s also important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Trinity Glen, with 16 residents (unchanged) and 15 staff (up six).

* Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, newly listed with 22 residents and eight staff. DHHS had listed in the report the ending of previous outbreak at Kerner Ridge involving nine residents and four staff.

* Mill Creek Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 28 residents (up three) and two staff (unchanged)

* Trinity Elms, with 14 staff and six residents (both unchanged).

* Clemmons Village II, newly listed with 17 residents and one staff.

COVID-19 statewide

The statewide new case counts for the previous two weeks were 21,800 and 20,511 — up from 16,373 in the previous report.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 4,359, or 20%, were considered re-infected.

The latest count is the highest since 22,004 for the week that ended Aug. 27.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic has surpassed 3.36 million.

There were 54 COVID-related deaths reported statewide the past two weeks for a total of 27,699 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,585, compared with 1,081 for the week that ended Dec. 24.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,298 last week, up from 970 for the week that ended Dec. 24. It was the highest weekly hospitalization count since 1,341 for the week that ended Aug. 6.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 310 COVID-19 patients, up from 227 for the week that ended Dec. 24. It is the highest weekly count since 409 for the week that ended Feb. 26.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists 12 active subvariants.

The BQ 1.1 subvariant made up 48.5% of new cases from Dec. 11 to Dec. 24, along with 17.2% the BA.5 subvariant and 13.8% the BQ.1 subvariant.

DHHS reported 22.5 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 17.7 million and 15.2 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.