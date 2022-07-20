New weekly COVID-19 cases in Forsyth hold steady at elevated levels

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County declined slightly again last week, but remained in an elevated range for the eighth consecutive week, according to Wednesday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth was reported with 875 cases for the week that ended July 16, down 4.5% from a revised 916 in the previous report.

Of the 875 new reported cases, DHHS said 114, or 13% represented people who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

The weekly case range for Forsyth has been between 798 (week ending June 18) and 1,116 (week ending May 28) over the past eight reports.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 103,725 cases for the pandemic since the onset in mid-March 2020.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county after eight were listed in the previous report. The overall pandemic total for deaths is 850.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

High community level

Forsyth County remained in the high community level for COVID-19, according to the July 14 update from the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties in the high category wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Also in the high-level category in the Triad and Northwest N.C. are Alamance, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.

Over the past seven weekly CDC reports, Forsyth has been listed in the high-level category five times. The county was shifted to medium three weeks ago and to low two weeks ago before reversing back to high.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 236 new cases per 100,000 population, down from 238 for the week ending July 2, but up from 158 for the week ending June 25.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 12.8, compared with 11.5 and 9.8 in the two previous reports.

There was a 3.7% rate of staffed inpatient beds being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.7% and 2.% the previous two reports.

Priest warned Tuesday that communities and individuals may not be paying enough attention to the BA.5 omicron subvariant, currently the most prevalent strain of COVID-19, which is highly infectious and contagious.

“In some ways, society has sort of moved on (from COVID) ... for better or worse,” Priest said. “That we’re just going to live with this. That some people just ignore it now.

“In the context of a 2½-year pandemic, we still have hundreds of people dying every day in the United States (from COVID), whereas at one point we had thousands.”

“One hope is that we will see a downturn in cases in a few weeks because (BA.5) will run out of people to infect because it is so contagious and spreading so rapidly,” Priest said.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks rose from 12 to 17 in the latest DHHS update.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks increased by 30 to 206, and infected residents jumped by 46 to 187.

DHHS listed Accordius Health of Clemmons and Clemmons Village I with a COVID-19 related death during the latest omicron subvariant wave.

Outbreaks of more than 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 62 residents (up 10 from previous report) and 57 staff members (down two).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 80 staff (up six) and 19 residents (up 10).

Clemmons Village 1, with 16 residents (up two) and three staff (down one)

Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, newly listed with 13 residents and four staff.

The Oaks, newly listed with 13 residents and four staff.

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 29 residents (up one) and 18 staff (up one).

Meanwhile, DHHS listed the outbreak at Magnolia Creek Assisted Living as over. There were 44 residents and four staff with cases.

Statewide

There were 27,930 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending July 16, the highest weekly total since 27,962 for the week ending May 28.

That’s compared with a revised 26,014 cases for the week ending July 9, 26,240 cases for the week ending July 2 and 23,994 for the week ending June 25.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 3,975, or 14.2%, were considered as re-infected.

North Carolina’s total case count since the onset of the pandemic is just under 2.95 million.

There were 18 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 25,435.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,099, up from 971 in the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,039 last week, up 69 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 201 COVID-19 patients, up two from the previous week.

The increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations is concerning, according to public-health officials.

The current dominant omicron subvariants — BA.5 (43.8% of new cases for the period of June 26 through July 9), BA.2.12.1 (25.5%) and BA.4 (20.2%) — have been more contagious, but not producing a surge in hospitalizations.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 25.7 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 16.5 million and 15.8 million the previous two weeks.

Last week's wastewater totals are the highest since 26 million COVID-19 virus particles were found during the week ending June 1.

DHHS has said that “COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.”