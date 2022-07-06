New weekly COVID-19 cases up slightly in Forsyth; three more related deaths reported

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County were up slightly and the county reported three additional related deaths, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

Forsyth was reported with 895 cases for the week that ended July 2, up 2% from a revised 877 in the previous report.

Of the 895 new reported cases, DHHS said 121 represented people who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 101,906 cases for the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 related death total is at 842 since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020. The number of related deaths was raised from three to four for the week that ended June 25.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

The latest DHHS COVID-19 dashboard had an increase in the outbreak at Forsyth County Jail, going from 12 to 31 infected inmates and from two to three staff.

Forsyth was shifted Thursday back to the low community level for COVID-19, according to the latest update from the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county was listed at the high level for three consecutive weeks before being lowered to medium last week.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who took an at-home test. People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase in people who test positive using an at-home kit, then choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

“While the risk level is low, COVID is still in our community, and people should take the precautions that fit their risk tolerance,” Swift said Friday.

“The best defense is to stay up-to-date on vaccine and boosters.”

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 158 new cases per 100,000 population, a rate of 9.8 new COVID-19 related hospital admissions per 100,000 and a 2.9% rate of staffed inpatient beds being used by COVID-19 patients.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks decreased from 22 to 16 in the latest DHHS update.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

As was the case in the previous DHHS report, most of the new outbreaks currently involve fewer than seven residents and/or staff members.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks decreased by 27 to 186, and infected residents fell by 19 to 142.

DHHS listed Tuesday that Accordius Health of Clemmons and Clemmons Village I with a COVID-19 related death during the latest omicron subvariant wave.

Outbreaks of more than 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, unchanged with 59 staff members and 49 residents infected.

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., unchanged with 71 staff and nine residents.

Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, unchanged with 14 residents and four staff.

Trinity Elms, newly listed with 10 residents and six staff.

Clemmons Village 1, unchanged with 14 residents and one staff.

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 14 staff (unchanged) and 21 residents (up eight).

Meanwhile, DHHS listed three outbreaks as being over: Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with 18 residents and seven staff; Trinity Elms with five residents and five staff; and The Citadel at Winston-Salem with eight staff.

Statewide

There were 24,613 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending July 2.

Of those individuals, 3,245, or 13.2%, were considered as re-infected.

That’s compared with 23,544 cases for the week ending June 25, 22,826 for the week ending June 18 and 24,015 cases for the week ending June 11.

Across North Carolina, the daily peak for new cases last week was 4,814 on June 27.

North Carolina’s total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 2.89 million.

There were 48 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 25,257.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 889, up from 831 in the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 849 last week, up 52 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 173 COVID-19 patients, up 22 from the previous week.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 15.8 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s down from 16.7 million and 19.1 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that “COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.”