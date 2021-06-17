New Winston-Salem police officers say they're ready for the challenges of police work

If you think Monday’s gunfire drama at Hanes Park had Winston-Salem police officer trainees hesitant about joining the police force, think again.
Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. said when he talked to the new recruits on Tuesday about the shots fired at the District One police station and at Hanes Park, “most of them said they wanted to jump up, when they heard about what was going on ... they really wanted to be out there helping and being a part of the team.”
“That’s exactly what we need,” Penn said.
Eighteen new police officers joined the Winston-Salem police force on Thursday, as they received their certificates of graduation from the Winston-Salem Police Department’s police academy in a ceremony at Benton Convention Center.
After walking off stage, the new officers had family members pin on their new badges. Some of the members of Class 76 will be starting their first assignments as early as Monday.
“It’s pretty crazy — it’s been a long journey,” recruit Taylor Barnes said as he waited for the ceremony to begin. “It’s been a lot of nights staying up late, getting everything ready. A lot of PT (physical training), a lot of study. It’s been fun though. I’ve really enjoyed the experience.”
The class started its training on Oct. 19, 2020, when the fallout from the death of George Floyd in Minnesota made policing controversial, and local activists were calling on the city to cut funding for the police department here.
But Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told the graduates and members of the police force that Winston-Salem was the only major North Carolina city that saw no violence during last summer’s unrest, and credited local police, city leaders and police Chief Catrina Thompson for achieving that result.
“We were the only city who kept the peace, through 40-plus days of protest, through very tired days for our law enforcement officers who worked every day,” Garrity said. “We kept the peace, and I’m damn proud of what this community did all around.”
Forsyth County District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield, giving the keynote address, told the new officers that they “endured and succeeded through the worst period that American history has seen in a very long time,” a period when there was “heated debate, that sometimes seemed to be a race war, or sometimes a war against the men and women in black and blue.”
Telling the group that she believes nothing happens by chance, she said “there is something that tells me that you have made it — that you sit here today, about to graduate for such a time as this.”
“Your class was supposed to be here for now,” she said, noting that they were there when there was “no herd of people running to get the job.”
Joshua Gentle, the class speaker, told an audience of police, family members and friends that when the recruits began their lessons, they were “nervous as long-tailed cats in a room full of rocking chairs.”
“We started as 18 individuals,” he said. “What we realized is being individuals was not going to get the job done ... we needed to strive to be something more.”
Mayor Allen Joines and council members greeted and spoke to the graduates, and Forsyth County Clerk of Court Denise Hines gave the grads their oaths of office.
Along the way, graduate Tori Sesler received the Vivian Burke Character Award, named for the late former Winston-Salem City Council Member, and Jasmine Clark won the Honor Graduate award. Shannon Davis won the highest award given to a graduate, the Lt. Aaron G. Tise Colleague Award, named for an officer killed in the line of duty and given to a recruit judged by his class as “trustworthy, hardworking, dependable and courageous.”
Thompson, speaking toward the end of the ceremony, told family members and loved ones of the new officers that she could assure them that Class 76 has received all the training they need.
“There’s going to be some challenging days ahead, but there’s going to be some glorious days ahead,” Thompson told the graduates.
336-727-7369