New Winston-Salem police officers say they're ready for the challenges of police work

But Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told the graduates and members of the police force that Winston-Salem was the only major North Carolina city that saw no violence during last summer’s unrest, and credited local police, city leaders and police Chief Catrina Thompson for achieving that result.

“We were the only city who kept the peace, through 40-plus days of protest, through very tired days for our law enforcement officers who worked every day,” Garrity said. “We kept the peace, and I’m damn proud of what this community did all around.”

Forsyth County District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield, giving the keynote address, told the new officers that they “endured and succeeded through the worst period that American history has seen in a very long time,” a period when there was “heated debate, that sometimes seemed to be a race war, or sometimes a war against the men and women in black and blue.”

Telling the group that she believes nothing happens by chance, she said “there is something that tells me that you have made it — that you sit here today, about to graduate for such a time as this.”

“Your class was supposed to be here for now,” she said, noting that they were there when there was “no herd of people running to get the job.”