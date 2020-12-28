 Skip to main content
New Year holiday closings, changes
New Year holiday closings, changes

New Year's
In observance of the New Year holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Friday.

Forsyth County offices will be closed Friday.

State offices will be closed Friday.

Federal offices will be closed Friday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.

Garbage collections: Tuesday, through Thursday, collected one day early. Friday collections will be Jan. 4.

Yard-waste cart collections: Normal schedule.

Red-week recycling collections: Monday through Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.

336-727-7308

