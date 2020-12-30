New Year holiday closings, changes

In observance of the New Year's holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Friday.
Forsyth County offices will be closed Friday.
State offices will be closed Friday.
Federal offices will be closed Friday.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.
Garbage collections: Wednesday and Thursday, regular schedule. Friday collections will be Monday.
Yard-waste cart collections: Normal schedule.
Red-week recycling collections: Wednesday and Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.
336-727-7308