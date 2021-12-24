New Year's holiday closings and changes

In observance of the New Year’s holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
The New Year’s holiday will be observed on Dec. 31.
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Dec. 31
Forsyth County offices will be closed Dec. 31.
North Carolina state offices will be closed Dec. 31.
Federal offices will be closed Dec. 31.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools: Classes will resume Jan. 5.
Garbage collections Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 will be on a normal schedule. Dec. 31 garbage will be collected Jan. 3.
Red week recycling will be on a normal schedule.
Yard waste collections will be on a normal schedule.
