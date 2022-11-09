 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicole expected to bring heavy rain to Triad

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida's East Coast as a category 1 hurricane late tonight

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are forecast to move into the Triad Thursday night and bring heavy rain through Veterans Day, six weeks after the remains of Hurricane Ian toppled trees and caused thousands of power outages in the area.

Nicole, a relatively rare November named storm fueled by unseasonably warm ocean temperatures, was expected to become a hurricane Wednesday as it passes the Bahamas and maintain its strength when it reaches Florida’s Atlantic coast overnight, according to forecasters.

The storm then is expected to make a northern turn and weaken as it moves through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, with the heart of the storm hitting the Triad Friday.

There is a slight chance of tornadoes or damaging wind in the region Friday, with the biggest threat being up to 2.5 inches of rain in some areas, the National Weather Service said Wednesday afternoon.

Rain is expected to begin in the Triad Thursday evening and continue through Friday night before skies clear Saturday.

There is a 100% chance of rain Thursday night and Friday, according to the weather service. Highs are expected in the low 70s Friday and high 60s Saturday.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

