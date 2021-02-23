Nielsen water-treatment plant made eligible for $20 million loan for improvements

The grants and loans are funded through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the Drinking Water and Wastewater State Reserve programs, and through the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019.

Also made eligible for loans were the following municipalities and government entities: Eden ($7.16 million); Reidsville ($4.65 million); Asheboro ($2.7 million); Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority ($2.22 million); Trinity ($1.35 million); Sparta ($1.55 million); Liberty ($150,000); Rockingham County ($150,000); Mayodan ($140,000); and Archdale ($135,000).

Distressed unit

The authority also approved the distressed unit designation for Ronda and Wilkesboro.

They are among the latest four towns to receive that designation, as well as the first in the Triad and Northwest N.C. There have been eight towns designated to date.

Designations are based on distressed unit criteria approved by the authority at its November meeting and developed in collaboration with the Local Government Commission.

According to the state treasurer's office, the designation could allow the towns to qualify for funding to develop long-term solutions for their water and wastewater systems.