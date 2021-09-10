Nightly closures coming for I-40 road work in Forsyth County

Starting this weekend, work crews will have several nightly closures for the ongoing improvement project along Interstate 40 in Forsyth County.

Weather permitting, the following nightly lane closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow crews to perform pavement rehabilitation:

* On Sunday, two of three lanes on I-40 east will be closed between the I-40/U.S. 421 split (mile marker 187.5) to just east of Stratford Road (mile marker 189.5).

* On Sunday, one of three lanes on I-40 west will be closed between Peter’s Creek Parkway (mile marker 191) to Stratford Road (mile marker 189).

* From Sept. 13-15, eastbound and westbound traffic on the interstate will also be slowed between mile markers 189 and 193 from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow work crews to collect data for an upcoming bridge preservation project. Work is expected to be complete by at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists should use caution in the area and allow additional time to reach their destination safely, highway officials said.

