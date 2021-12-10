Nightly lane closures for road work coming for I-40 in Forsyth County

Starting this weekend, an N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will have several nightly closures for the ongoing improvement project along Interstate 40 in Forsyth County, weather permitting.
The following nightly lane closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:
*On Dec. 12-13, two of three lanes will be closed on I-40 west from east of Peters Creek Parkway to west of Peters Creek Parkway.
*On Dec. 14-15, two of three lanes will be closed on I-40 east from east of Hanes Mall Boulevard to west of Peters Creek Parkway.
*On Dec. 16, two of three lanes on I-40 west will be closed from west of Peters Creek Parkway Stratford Road.
Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zones and plan accordingly for delays.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
