Nine additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth as new cases decline

Forsyth County reported an additional nine COVID-19 related deaths last week even as new cases declined by nearly 16%, according to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update Wednesday.

On Friday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Forsyth as a county with high COVID-19 levels.

With the nine additional deaths, Forsyth has had 834 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

It was the highest weekly death total since March.

DHHS reported Forsyth had 963 new cases in the week that ended June 4.

That's down from 1,146 cases for the week that ended May 27, and from 1,112 cases the previous week, according to the most recent state updates.

Two months ago, the number of weekly cases had fallen below 200.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined

Forsyth has now reported 98,582 cases since the beginning of the pandemic..

On Monday, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said city residents are being advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors.

"Our current daily case count is over 140 per day," Joines said in a statement. "As you may recall, our target is fewer than 10 cases per day.

"Therefore, I am urging our citizens to take precautions to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask indoors.

"This is particularly important when you are in large groups or in a close setting."

Alamance, Alleghany, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin also were designated Friday as counties with high COVID-19 levels.

The CDC's COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

With the shift from medium to high, the CDC recommends residents wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Respirator and surgical masks offer the most protection.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most individuals who determine they are positive with an at-home test. Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

Forsyth’s positive test rate was at 21.6% as of May 31, according to the CDC.

Although that is up considerably from about 3% in April, it’s still only about half the 40%-plus range Forsyth saw during the peak of the omicron variant surge.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said May 26 that "we’re seeing more cases because more people are out and about doing things, being more socially active. It’s a bit to be expected.”

That doesn’t mean people can ignore the risk, Ohl said.

“You need to evaluate your own risk and take precautions accordingly, including having tests at home," he said.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks rose from 17 to 22 in the latest DHHS update.

Outbreaks had fallen to 28 as recently as early March.

As was the case in the previous DHHS report, most of the new outbreaks currently involve fewer than seven residents and/or staff members.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks rose by 24 to 185, and infected residents increased by 16 to 100.

There have been no reported COVID-19 related deaths related to residents and staff in Forsyth long-term care centers.

Outbreaks of more than 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 55 staff members and 30 residents infected.

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., at 65 staff and eight residents.

* Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with 15 residents and five staff.

* Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, with 14 residents and four staff.

* The Bradford Village of Kernersville — West, with nine staff and six residents.

Statewide

There were 24,941 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending June 4, compared with 26,476 for the week ending May 28 and 26,563 the previous week.

Across North Carolina, the daily peak for new cases last week was 6,273 on May 31.

North Carolina’s total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at just under 2.8 million.

There were 434 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 25,094.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 833, higher than in the previous three reports.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 730 last week, up 73 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 155 COVID-19 patients, up 21 from the previous week.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 27.3 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s up from 26.5 million and 19.1 million the previous two weeks.

