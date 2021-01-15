Nine more COVID-19 deaths reported among Forsyth residents

The deaths of nine more Forsyth County residents are linked to COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. It is the largest daily number of deaths the county has seen since the onset of the pandemic.
Coronavirus-related deaths among Forsyth residents now number 246.
DHHS reported 278 new cases in Forsyth for an overall total of 24,391.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Forsyth public health and DHHS officials could not be immediately reached for details on the nine deaths.
Before Friday, Forsyth's record number of COVID-19 deaths stood at eight, reported Nov. 10. Most of those were related to Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville.
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health tracked the 235 deaths in the county as of Jan. 9. At the time, there were 125 males and 110 females who had died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
Sixty-six of those people were 85 or older.
Another 64 were 75 to 84 years old.
Among ages 65 to 74, there were 42 deaths.
Thirty-six deaths occurred among residents 55 to 64 years old.
Twelve deaths were among residents who were 45 to 54.
Eleven people were 95 and older.
Two were 35 to 44 years old.
Two more were 25 to 34 years old.
The count includes 141 white, 67 Black, 21 Hispanic and one Asian residents. Five people were of unknown race or ethnicity.
State updates
DHHS reported Friday there were 8,914 new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina. The statewide total is at 659,840.
It is the fifth highest daily total for the pandemic, all of which have been reported since Jan. 7. The daily high is 11,581 reported on Jan. 8.
There were an additional 108 COVID-19 related deaths reported in North Carolina on Friday for an overall total of 7,933. A record 142 deaths were reported Sunday.
The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count was at 3,916 as of 11 a.m. Friday, down 74 from Thursday's record high of 3,990.
The 17-county Triad region had 1,052 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday's report, up 19 from Thursday. The daily high is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
Positive test rates
DHHS reported Friday that Forsyth had a positive test rate of 14.3% out of about 1,450 tests conducted Saturday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Sunday.
Statewide, there was an 11.2% positive rate out of 72,016 tests conducted Wednesday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
David Priest, a Novant Health Inc. infectious disease expert, said Friday it remains too early to say that the holiday surge in COVID-19 numbers has reached its peak locally or statewide.
It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
Priest has said one key area of concern in early January was a 25% positive test rate in the system’s Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.
On Friday, Priest said the positive test rate over the seven-day period has dropped to 19%.
“It remains to be seen how much improvement we're actually seeing," Priest said.
336-727-7376