Nine more COVID-19 deaths reported among Forsyth residents

The deaths of nine more Forsyth County residents are linked to COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. It is the largest daily number of deaths the county has seen since the onset of the pandemic.

Coronavirus-related deaths among Forsyth residents now number 246.

DHHS reported 278 new cases in Forsyth for an overall total of 24,391.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

Forsyth public health and DHHS officials could not be immediately reached for details on the nine deaths.

Before Friday, Forsyth's record number of COVID-19 deaths stood at eight, reported Nov. 10. Most of those were related to Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville.

The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health tracked the 235 deaths in the county as of Jan. 9. At the time, there were 125 males and 110 females who had died from COVID-19 related illnesses.

Sixty-six of those people were 85 or older.

Another 64 were 75 to 84 years old.