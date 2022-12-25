No blackouts on Christmas Day, but Duke Energy pleads for conservation Monday morning in Triad

Duke Energy officials said customers’ energy conservation efforts kept the company from having to carry out any rotating power blackouts on Christmas Day, during a period of cold weather and higher electricity demand.

But the company also said it was asking customers to conserve energy Monday morning, when businesses will reopen and many people will be going back to work.

If demand is strong enough, the officials said, it is possible more intentional blackouts will be needed on Monday. Simple conservation efforts applied until 10 a.m. will help keep that from being needed, the officials said.

“Extremely cold temperatures combined with increasing customer demand has strained the electric grid across the country,” Jason Hollifield of Duke Energy said on Christmas Day. “We are grateful for our customers who saved energy this morning and we are asking them to conserve energy again tonight through tomorrow morning.”

On Friday, high winds caused outages throughout the Carolinas. On Saturday, the extreme temperatures prompted energy interruptions in the region to maintain overall energy grid reliability.

Easy ways to reduce consumption during high-demand times include bumping the temperature setting down a little, and using appliances such as dishwashers and driers in the late evening when demand is lower.

If you have an electric water heater, limit the use of hot water as much as possible.

During the winter, the peak energy usage time is between 6 and 9 a.m., though that can start an hour earlier with the extreme low temperatures of late.

Low temperatures were expected to reach 13 in Forsyth County early Monday morning, while Monday's high will be close to 40.

Saturday's intentional outages affected “tens of thousands” of people in the Triad, according to Jeff Brooks, speaking for Duke Energy. In North and South Carolina, 500,000 customers were affected by Saturday's blackouts.

Late Saturday morning, "the company began “very methodically and in groups restoring power,” Brooks said.

“It can take several hours (to restore power) with that many customers who were affected,” Brooks said, although the company's website indicated those blackouts would only last 30 minutes to an hour.

Because the cold affected the entire Southeast, Brooks said the company couldn’t bring in power from other states because they are dealing with similar surges in demand.

“These are measures we only use in emergencies,” Brooks said. “There’s a risk of larger failure when you don’t protect the grid."

The rolling blackouts are controlled remotely, he said. However, turning the power back in some areas may require a crew to be dispatched to a substation, he added.

At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Brooks said 185,000 customers in the Carolinas remained without power. About 40,000 of those lost power because of Friday’s storm.

At 9:02 a.m. Sunday, that number was down to 5,912, most of whom were in North Carolina. In Guilford County, only three customers remained without power, 282 in Forsyth County and 208 in Rockingham County, according to Duke Energy's website.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, only 25 Duke Energy customers were without power.