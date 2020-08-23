A Winston-Salem man arrested Saturday was being held in the Forsyth County jail without bond on multiple drug and firearms charges, authorities said.

Abel Gebrehiwet Zeratsion was charged by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office with cocaine trafficking, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a car for illegal drug sales, possession of a stolen gun and carrying a concealed weapon.

Zeratsion is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments