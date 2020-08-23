A Winston-Salem man arrested Saturday was being held in the Forsyth County jail without bond on multiple drug and firearms charges, authorities said.
Abel Gebrehiwet Zeratsion was charged by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office with cocaine trafficking, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a car for illegal drug sales, possession of a stolen gun and carrying a concealed weapon.
Zeratsion is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.