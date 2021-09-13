No decision yet on Carolina Classic Fair. Winston-Salem officials to discuss fair on Tuesday night.

Some members of both commissions asked questions about the plans, especially the tricky area of how to go about enforcing the mask rules in cases where people don't want to comply. But no one on the commissions has said the city should cancel the fair.

Cheryle Hartley, the director of the Carolina Classic Fair, told members of the Public Assembly Facilities Commission on Monday that she believes fair plans are on "the right track" to hold the fair this year after an absence in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic:

"For the community, I think it would be good for this to happen this year," she said. "We missed it."

Mulhearn said that with the amount of signage planned at the fair it will be impossible for any visitor to not realize that they have to wear masks inside and are encouraged to wear them outdoors too.

Although Winston-Salem police officers will be present at the fair, Mulhearn said, they won't be enforcing the mask mandates except as a last resort.

"The Winston-Salem Police Department has said we can cite someone for trespassing if we need to," he said. "Hopefully, it will not come to that. The police won't enforce it but they will assist in enforcing it if we need to."