No injuries reported after fire late Sunday night at Stokesdale wedding venue

STOKESDALE — No injuries were reported after a fire late Sunday night at Bella Collina Mansion, a popular wedding venue, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the news-gathering partner of the Journal.

Damage was contained to a single room at the venue, which overlooks Belews Lakes on Mount Carmel Road. Damage estimates and the cause of the blaze weren't immediately known.

A fire department official on scene told WGHP/Fox 8 News that the fire was caught quickly because the venue had working smoke alarms.

The owner hopes to have the venue ready for the next scheduled wedding there. Employees who were in the building when the fire broke out were able to get out safely.