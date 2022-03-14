 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries reported after fire late Sunday night at Stokesdale wedding venue
0 Comments
top story

No injuries reported after fire late Sunday night at Stokesdale wedding venue

  • 0
#Generic_fire
David Rolfe/Journal

STOKESDALE — No injuries were reported after a fire late Sunday night at Bella Collina Mansion, a popular wedding venue, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the news-gathering partner of the Journal.

Damage was contained to a single room at the venue, which overlooks Belews Lakes on Mount Carmel Road. Damage estimates and the cause of the blaze weren't immediately known.

A fire department official on scene told WGHP/Fox 8 News that the fire was caught quickly because the venue had working smoke alarms.

The owner hopes to have the venue ready for the next scheduled wedding there. Employees who were in the building when the fire broke out were able to get out safely.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian attacks in western Ukraine prompt more people to flee to Poland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wreck early Friday kills Clemmons woman
Local News

Wreck early Friday kills Clemmons woman

Kimberly Durham was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry south on Old Salisbury Road when she ran off the road and her vehicle hit a tree, police said in a news release. Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the wreck in the 2900 block of Old Salisbury Road. Durham was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert