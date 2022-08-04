No monkeypox cases yet in Forsyth; county could benefit from national public-health emergency declaration

The Biden administration's declaration Thursday of a national public-health emergency over monkeypox won't have an immediate effect on Forsyth County, which still remains without a confirmed case.

However, Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said he is hopeful the declaration will either give the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services access to new resources or allow for more flexibility in how COVID-19 health personnel can be utilized.

A typical public-health emergency declaration frees up federal money and other resources.

For example, Swift said it's possible the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services could permit the reallocation on personnel, such as contracted or travel nurses, and funding dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're very hopeful that will be the case," Swift said.

Swift said the health department, as well as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Forsyth Medical Center, is facing a constant shortage of nurses, some of which has been alleviated through NCDHHS allocating federal funds to hire traveling nurses.

Under the NCDHHS arrangement, those nurses can only provide COVID-19 vaccine doses, and not monkeypox vaccine doses, Swift said.

"Maybe this will free up where some COVID funds could be repurposed to help us" without taking away resources for current COVID-19 vaccine programs.

"We hope to hear from the state on how that will happen."

NCDHHS said in a statement that "as monkeypox cases increase in North Carolina and nationally, we need to act quickly to get people checked, tested and vaccinated."

"We have the tools to limit the spread of monkeypox, including plenty of tests and a safe and effective vaccine.

"We encourage people, especially anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox or is at higher risk to protect themselves by getting checked, getting tested and getting vaccinated."

The Biden administration made the public-health declaration as it is facing criticism, including from U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., about its monkeypox response to date.

NCDHSS said there are 86 confirmed cases in North Carolina as of Thursday. The department is not providing a case breakdown by county, leaving the disclosures to county health departments.

About half of the cases have been reported in Mecklenburg County, according to N.C. Policy Watch.

The Davidson and Guilford health departments have cited at least one confirmed case in their respective counties.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists there are at least 6,617 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

That includes 504 cases in Georgia, 105 in Virginia, 39 in Tennessee and 23 in South Carolina.

The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses available and has helped to boost domestic diagnostic capacity to 80,000 tests per week, The Associated Press reported.

AP also reported that some clinics in major cities, such as New York and San Francisco, say they haven’t received enough of the two-shot vaccine to meet demand. Some clinics have had to stop offering the second dose to ensure supply of first doses.

Forsyth status

The Forsyth health department has been provided with an initial shipment of 466 doses of monkeypox vaccine, which is given in a two-dose series.

Swift said Thursday the dose distribution has been increased to 820.

The county is one of seven statewide to have received the monkeypox vaccine, with the DHHS shipment meant to cover the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The department has provided 100 doses each this week to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Forsyth Medical Center.

Both hospitals — primarily through their primary- and urgent-care providers — and the health department are providing testing for monkeypox, Swift said.

On July 25, DHHS expanded the categories of people who are eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine.

Swift has said the county health department has experienced a daily uptick in Forsyth residents getting the monkeypox vaccine since DHHS expanded the eligibility criteria.

Burr response

Burr wrote to U.S. DHHS Secretary Xavier Becerra for the second time on Thursday to express his concerns about the department's monkeypox response to date, saying "HHS appears to have learned nothing from the tragedy of the last three years."

Burr, who is not running for re-election, is a ranking member of the U/S/ Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions .

“As the number of monkeypox cases reported in the U.S. continues to climb, HHS is once again failing in one of its core missions," Burr wrote.

"A communicable disease outbreak following so closely on the heels of COVID-19 should be met with a swift, decisive and organized response.

"Instead, HHS is repeating the exact same mistakes they made during the pandemic: painfully slow to begin testing; wholly disorganized in distributing vaccines and treatments; and messaging that’s confusing and outdated," Burr said.

Burr cited that NCDHHS is utilizing technology, such as wastewater surveillance, to track potential spread of monkeypox — "something the CDC should be doing as an active collaborator working with states in real time."

"But the agency appears to have made no meaningful attempt to proactively use the biosurveillance tools available to them for emerging threats beyond COVID-19.

“HHS’ failure to learn from its mistakes is wholly unacceptable. The American people deserve better."

Background

Monkeypox is transmitted person-to-person through direct, skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through bodily fluids or through respiratory secretions.

Before the eligibility update, those who were offered the free vaccine included: individuals who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days; and men who have sex with men or transgender individuals who have had multiple sex partners in the last 14 days in an area where the virus is spreading.

DHHS has eliminated the “physical” part of the close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Also now eligible are gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days:

Having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex;

Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection; and

Receiving medications to prevent HIV infection (PrEP).

DHHS said more than 60% of monkeypox cases reported in North Carolina have been in Black men.

DHHS said individuals who meet the criteria can call a local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. In Forsyth, the number is 336-703-3100.

The vaccine works to prevent illness or reduce symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox. CDC says monkeypox symptoms tend to last two to four weeks.